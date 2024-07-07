John Cena announces that Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas will be his final Wrestlemania as he is retiring from WWE. (3:59)

John Cena, one of pro wrestling's all-time most popular stars, announced on Saturday that he'll embark on a farewell tour next year.

Cena, 47, revealed his forthcoming retirement from in-ring competition during a surprise appearance at WWE's Money in the Bank event in Toronto. Cena said he would compete at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. His goal is to wrestle through the end of 2025, working between 30-40 dates.

"Why am I here?" Cena said. "Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE."

For the past five years, Cena has been a part-time performer for WWE while he focuses on his blossoming acting career.

He portrayed The Peacemaker in the 2021 "Suicide Squad" rebooting and appeared in "Fast X."

Since upsetting Kurt Angle as an anonymous wrestler in 2002, Cena has been a staple of WWE programming. He's held the WWE championship a record 16 times and headlined WrestleMania five times.

His last 'Mania main events were in 2012 and '13, both against The Rock. Cena's previous wrestling match was a November loss to Solo Sikoa. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 40 when he once again confronted The Rock.

Why now for Cena?

"I approached the WWE with this idea and they kind of initiated the talks that this would be a great span of time if we were ever going to do it," Cena said.

Cena has granted a record 650-plus wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His last hurrah is being called "The Last Time is Now John Cena Farewell Tour," a nod to his ubiquitous theme song.