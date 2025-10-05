        <
        >

          Solo Sikoa biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy of WWE WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 05:33 PM

          Solo Sikoa

          • D.O.B.: Mar. 18, 1993

          • Billed from: Las Vegas, Nevada

          • Signature moves: Samoan Splash, Samoan Spike

          • WWE main roster debut: Sept. 9, 2022

          • College: American River College

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time WWE United States champion; won on June. 28, 2025 (WWE Night of Champions)

          • One-time NXT North American champion; won on Sept. 13, 2022 (NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Show)

          Other Notes

          • Son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, younger brother of The Usos and cousin of Roman Reigns

          • Played football at American River College

          Stories about Solo Sikoa: