Solo Sikoa biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Solo Sikoa
D.O.B.: Mar. 18, 1993
Billed from: Las Vegas, Nevada
Signature moves: Samoan Splash, Samoan Spike
WWE main roster debut: Sept. 9, 2022
College: American River College
WWE Accolades
One-time WWE United States champion; won on June. 28, 2025 (WWE Night of Champions)
One-time NXT North American champion; won on Sept. 13, 2022 (NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Show)
Other Notes
Son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, younger brother of The Usos and cousin of Roman Reigns
Played football at American River College
Stories about Solo Sikoa: