WWE 'SmackDown' highlights: Cena to face Gunther in final match, 'Terror Twins' are back

Open Extended Reactions

Friday's "SmackDown" emphasized that the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre is certainly not over, as Rhodes continues to get enraged by the sight of McIntyre.

This episode also served as a launchpad for next week's "SmackDown," where we could see the rivalry surrounding the United States Championship finally come to a head, and a mixed-tag team match that involves a terrorizing reunion. It also foreshadowed rivalries of the future, where two massive teams locked eyes (and fists) in the ring, as well as Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, where we finally know who will face John Cena in his final match.

Friday 'SmackDown' results

• Ilja Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship

• Alexa Bliss def. Kairi Sane

• Jade Cargill def. Alba Fyre to retain the WWE Women's Championship

• Gunther def. LA Knight in "The Last Time Is Now" tournament final

Is Gunther the best opponent for John Cena's final match?

Gunther just keeps going 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WdalxZ7Y2c — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

Gunther defeated LA Knight to win "The Last Time Is Now" tournament and the right to face Cena in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

I don't mind Gunther as the choice, although it doesn't perfectly fit SNME's theme of spotlighting future talent. A couple months ago, my pick to face Cena in his final match was Dominik Mysterio. He hasn't been world champion yet, but absolutely on course to become one, and would benefit greatly from the aura that would come with pinning the "Greatest of All Time" in his final match. But "Dirty Dom" did get his victory over Cena in his hometown of San Diego at Survivor Series, and one could argue that's equally as impactful to his career. For Gunther, he is already a former world champion and a main event star, so a win over Cena could be viewed as just another notch on his belt. Now, having retired two pro wrestling legends in a calendar year (Gunther already defeated Goldberg in his final match in July) is an impressive feat, and a "Legend Killer" era of Gunther would be something. Maybe he faces Randy Orton in 2026 -- "Legend Killer vs. Legend Killer" -- and fans are talking a lot about a Chris Jericho WWE retirement run.

But that's for later. Let's dive into next week's match between Cena and Gunther.

Logically, Gunther should win this match. He's sticking around while Cena is retiring. He will be among the athletes who will carry the WWE for years to come. The only scenario I can create for Cena winning this match, if you are looking for one, is that the match is in Washington, D.C. and a "Cena wins one for America in the country's capital" is a nice touch. But that's the only scenario I could remotely see happening for a Cena victory. Cena has immense respect for WWE and pro wrestling. He'd choose to, and want to go out on his shield. And quite frankly, the result doesn't matter on Saturday -- the paying homage does. The post-match celebration does. I hope it's a long party in the ring filled with gratitude and respect. Because the "Greatest of All Time" deserves it.

Other takeaways/storylines

NEXT WEEK



THE TERROR TWINS vs. ALEISTER BLACK & ZELINA



Looks like you messed with the wrong person, Aleister Black... 👀 pic.twitter.com/bmhE62xHnf — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

• Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley revealed that the Terror Twins are back. Next week on "SmackDown" it will be Priest and Ripley against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, which should be a highly entertaining match. I could see this rivalry spilling into 2026, maybe even on the first "SmackDown" of the year, in a cage or another climactic specialty match.

• Tommaso Ciampa interfered in the United States Championship open challenge match between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, costing Hayes the match with Dragunov unaware. But Dragunov saw the replay on the big screen while walking back up the aisle and became enraged. Eventually, Dragunov will get fed up with Ciampa -- who's been asking for the challenge -- and grant him a title match. I wouldn't mind Ciampa winning by crook and Dragunov chasing him all the way to WrestleMania.

Tomorrow night just got a whole lot bigger!



The winner of the NXT Championship Match at NXT Deadline will be facing Cody Rhodes NEXT WEEK at Saturday Night's Main Event 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SigcbWNSIW — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

• WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes spoke to NXT champion Ricky Saints and challenger Oba Femi, who will meet on Saturday's NXT Deadline main event. Rhodes said that the winner of that match will face him at Saturday Night's Main Event, which aligns with the show's theme of focusing on future talent. Rhodes and Saints are long-time competitors with a lot of mutual respect. That match would be a highly entertaining match for SNME.

WHAT THE?!



Cody Rhodes just ATTACKED Drew McIntyre! 😱 pic.twitter.com/42RnboVPUO — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

• ... and more on Rhodes, whose rivalry with Drew McIntyre continued for another week. McIntyre waltzed into the arena thinking he was no longer suspended following his team's win at Survivor Series: WarGames, but "SmackDown" general manager Adam Pearce kicked him out -- again -- but not before Rhodes beat him up inside McIntyre's own truck (a nice callback to McIntyre roughing up Rhodes on his bus a few weeks ago). After it was over, Rhodes begged Pearce to reinstate McIntyre. Will that be their final match, and will it be on "SmackDown" or at the Royal Rumble?

"You do not deserve the name Wyatt..."



Solo Sikoa just made this real personal... 😬 pic.twitter.com/3AqVd22Y0O — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

• Solo Sikoa and MFT have finally addressed the Wyatt Sicks head-on.

"Everything that was his ... that is yours ... will be mine," Sikoa said. "You do not deserve the name Wyatt." He went on to say he is going to take it all away "because I can ... all I have to do is Bo-Lieve." This caused the Wyatt Sicks to arrive, with Uncle Howdy in the ring, flanked by the rest of the Sicks. The segment ended with both groups throwing punches at each other. Erik Rowan threw Tala Tonga out of the ring and the Wyatts stood tall, having the edge.