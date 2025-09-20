        <
        >

          Drew McIntyre biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Drew McIntyre countered an RKO attempt by Randy Orton with a backslide to retain the WWE championship. @WWE
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 01:31 AM

          Drew McIntyre

          • D.O.B.: June 6, 1985

          • Billed height: 6-foot-5

          • Billed weight: 265 pounds

          • Billed from: Ayr, Scotland

          • Signature moves: Claymore Kick

          • WWE main roster debut: Aug. 28, 2009

          Features on Drew McIntyre:

          WWE Accolades

          • Two-time WWE champion; first win on April 5, 2020 (WrestleMania 36)

          • One-time Raw tag team champion (with Dolph Ziggler); won on Sept. 3, 2018 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time Intercontinental champion; won on Dec. 13, 2009 (TLC)

          • One-time WWE tag team champion (with Cody Rhodes); won on Set. 19, 2010 (Night of Champions)

          • One-time NXT champion; won on Aug. 19, 2017 (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

          Other Accomplishments

          • One-time TNA world heavyweight champion

          • One-time IMPACT (TNA) grand champion

          • One-time EVOLVE champion and two-time EVOLVE tag team champion

          • Former ICW and WCPW champion

          • Ranked No. 11 in the PWI 500 (2016)