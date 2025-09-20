Drew McIntyre biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Drew McIntyre
D.O.B.: June 6, 1985
Billed height: 6-foot-5
Billed weight: 265 pounds
Billed from: Ayr, Scotland
Signature moves: Claymore Kick
WWE main roster debut: Aug. 28, 2009
Features on Drew McIntyre:
WWE Accolades
Two-time WWE champion; first win on April 5, 2020 (WrestleMania 36)
One-time Raw tag team champion (with Dolph Ziggler); won on Sept. 3, 2018 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time Intercontinental champion; won on Dec. 13, 2009 (TLC)
One-time WWE tag team champion (with Cody Rhodes); won on Set. 19, 2010 (Night of Champions)
One-time NXT champion; won on Aug. 19, 2017 (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)
Other Accomplishments
One-time TNA world heavyweight champion
One-time IMPACT (TNA) grand champion
One-time EVOLVE champion and two-time EVOLVE tag team champion
Former ICW and WCPW champion
Ranked No. 11 in the PWI 500 (2016)