What is a WWE heel turn? Top moments, from The Rock to Cena

Open Extended Reactions

Above all else, the objective of a pro wrestling show is to entertain, which can be done via a great match or a fiery promo, but there's one storytelling instrument that can take it to the next level: a heel turn.

A heel turn, which is a storyline betrayal where a babyface (hero) makes a switch to a heel (or villain), is a tried and true pro wrestling ingredient that can add shock value to a show and set the pace for significant character arcs.

Here are some of the renowned heel turns throughout WWE history:

Andre the Giant turns on Hulk Hogan (1987)

After years of being allies, the build to one of the most epic WrestleMania encounters began with Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant in early 1987. Throughout multiple Piper's Pit segments, Andre the Giant gradually became more irritated at Hogan's celebrated success and finally turned heel by employing Bobby Heenan as his manager and challenged Hogan to a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania III. To close one of the segments, Andre the Giant ripped Hogan's shirt from his back, and the chain from around his neck, drawing blood from Hogan's chest.

It was arguably the most important heel turn of the '80s as it produced one of the most memorable sights in WWE history -- Hogan slamming Andre.

The Mega Powers Explode (1989)

Shortly after WrestleMania III, the Mega Powers -- Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage -- formed. They were managed by Savage's wife, Miss Elizabeth, and had a dominant run for a couple of years, each holding WWE Championship gold during the stretch. However, jealousy got the better of Savage, and his trust for Hogan around Miss Elizabeth faded, which led to his heel run.

The two battled in the main event of WrestleMania V in 1989, which was tagged as "The Mega Powers Explode." Hogan won the match to reclaim the WWE championship.

Shawn Michaels, Marty Jannetty and the Barbershop window (1992)

There are a lot of famous heel turns on this list. However, none was as impactful in launching a career as this one.

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty, known as the Rockers, were a high-energy tag team built on high-risk offense throughout the 80s and early 90s. That changed Jan. 11, 1992, on Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake's "Barbershop" interview segment.

After seemingly reconciling some of their recent disagreements, Michaels delivered a picture-perfect superkick to Jannetty. That wasn't enough, though. Michaels then sent Jannetty crashing through the window of the barbershop set. This was a turning point for Michaels and helped launch one of the greatest pro wrestling careers.

Utter the words "barbershop window" to any wrestling fan, and they'll know what you mean.

Owen and Bret Hart (1994)

Owen and Bret Hart delivered one of the most memorable sibling rivalries in pro wrestling history on the road to WrestleMania 10.

A couple of months before, at the Royal Rumble, Owen and Bret failed to defeat the Quebecers and win tag team gold. The loss caused Owen to snap. He yelled at Bret for not tagging him into the match and kicked him in his already injured leg.

Bret rebounded and won the Royal Rumble match later that night (alongside Lex Luger), leading to double duty at WrestleMania 10. Owen defeated Bret in the opening bout at WrestleMania, a classic match.

Just like the Royal Rumble, though, Bret rebounded and won the WWE Championship later that night. The show closed with a staredown between an angry Owen and Bret, who celebrated in the ring.

The Rock becomes the Corporate Champion (1998)

Two years before the 1998 Survivor Series, The Rock made his WWE TV debut at the same event at Madison Square Garden as an excited babyface. He was victorious. Despite the successful debut, 1998 was the true foundation of his iconic career.

The event was mostly composed of tournament matches for the vacant WWE Championship. The final match of the tournament came down to The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley). In reference to the Montreal Screwjob that ended the 1997 Survivor Series, this match concluded with Mr. McMahon calling for the bell, despite Mankind not giving up, and awarding the WWE Championship to The Rock.

The Rock aligned with the McMahon family, and the "Corporate Champion" was born. From there, he headlined three straight WrestleMania events, including our next entry.

Stone Cold Steve Austin turns heel at WrestleMania 17 (2001)

Stone Cold Steve Austin carried the WWE through the back half of the Monday Night Wars (their competition with WCW). His tough-guy persona, popularity, in-ring work and presence helped lead the company to victory. He was revered by the audience.

The end of WrestleMania 17 was the ultimate storyline betrayal. For four straight years, Austin and Mr. McMahon viciously feuded, but at the end of this classic Austin-Rock no-disqualification main event, Austin accepted assistance from Mr. McMahon. He profusely smashed The Rock with steel chair shots and won the match. The closing moments of the show saw Austin shake hands and share a beer with his former bitter enemy.

"For the love of God, someone tell me this is not happening!" Jim Ross exclaimed on commentary. "It's happening. Stone Cold Steve Austin has sold his soul for the WWF title," Paul Heyman replied.

D-Generation X falls -- Triple H turns on Shawn Michaels (2002)

Since 1998, the great Shawn Michaels was absent from in-ring action. Though he maintained an on-screen role with the company, he hadn't wrestled in a match since the 1998 Royal Rumble PLE. In 2002, he was ready for a return.

This was set up during a segment where Michaels and his D-Generation X running mate Triple H shared the ring for a segment on "Raw", only for Triple H to unexpectedly deliver a pedigree to his best friend. After another backstage ambush, where Triple H was revealed to be the attacker, Michaels' return match was set -- a street fight against Triple H at SummerSlam 2002, one of WWE's most acclaimed PLEs (my personal favorite).

On a PLE where every match shined, Michaels and Triple H stole the show. Michaels won, but Triple H took his heel character to the next level with a postmatch sledgehammer shot to Michaels' bad back.

"How in God's name can that human being be from this planet? Does he have no conscience? Does he have no heart? Do you have no soul?" Another brilliant call from Jim Ross selling Triple H as the top heel in the company.

Randy Orton is eliminated from Evolution (2004)

This was not a direct heel turn as Evolution -- Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista -- were a heel faction already, but it qualifies as a storyline betrayal.

Just two years into his main roster career, Orton came out of the main event of SummerSlam 2004 as the World Heavyweight Champion at 24. The jubilation was short-lived.

The next night on "Raw," after his first successful title defense, Evolution celebrated with the new champ. Batista raised Orton on his shoulders as he held the World title high. However, as he looked down, Triple H's thumbs-up gesture flipped, and Batista dropped Orton via an electric chair drop. Orton was tossed out of Evolution.

It worked out quite well for him in the ensuing 22 years, though -- Orton is a 14-time World champion.

AJ Lee turns on John Cena (2012)

AJ Lee was one of the most captivating WWE characters in 2012. She was a focal point on WWE TV, alongside CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, John Cena and others.

After stepping down from her role as the general manager for "Raw" amid controversies (storyline) surrounding her and Cena, Lee took her character to another level at the 2012 TLC PLE. In the main event of the show between Cena and Dolph Ziggler -- a ladder match for the Money in the Bank contract that Ziggler won that summer -- Lee made the biggest impact of the night.

As Cena ascended the ladder to secure the briefcase, Lee pushed it and Cena to the ground to an eruption from the Brooklyn crowd. She turned on Cena and aligned herself with Ziggler, helping guide him to a World Heavyweight Championship reign the following year.

Seth Rollins destroys the Shield (2014)

The Shield -- Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose -- debuted on WWE TV at the 2012 Survivor Series and became one of the premier acts in pro wrestling. Collectively and individually, they excelled, and over 13 years later, they still do.

But nothing lasts forever.

On the June 2, 2014, edition of "Raw," one night after a Shield win over Triple H and Evolution at the Payback PLE, Triple H announced that he had a "Plan B." That plan was Rollins, who blindsided Reigns and Ambrose with steel chair shots.

Rollins joined Triple H and became a part of "The Authority," leading to an incredible run, including the capturing of the Money in the Bank briefcase later that month.

The Festival of Friendship (2017)

The pairing of Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in 2016 and 2017 was pure entertainment. Both are top-tier wrestlers on their own, but the blending of their personalities and wittiness led to brilliant WWE TV.

Their most memorable segment, however, was also their demise. Jericho orchestrated an elaborate (and insanely funny) celebration of the duo's friendship, which was the most enjoyable WWE segment of the year. It also led to the heel turn of Owens.

Owens gifted Jericho a new "List" (a running document of all the things Jericho disliked). As Jericho looked at the gift, he said, "How come my name's on this?" and revealed the back of the list, which read "The List of KO." Owens proceeded to fiercely attack Jericho.

It was the opening chapter to their eventual collision at WrestleMania 33.

John Cena finally turns heel (2025)

One of the most common questions throughout John Cena's two-plus-decade career was whether he'd turn heel. Cena was the ultimate babyface and triumphed in the role, perhaps more than any other. It didn't seem like a legitimate possibility.

Never say never.

As his 2025 farewell tour was just underway, an opportunity presented itself. After becoming the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE, Cena aligned with The Rock and double-crossed his eventual WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes. John Cena finally turned heel.

As a heel, he claimed his record-setting 17th WWE/World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

---------------------------------------

To close, this wouldn't be a true reflection of notable heel turns without mentioning a significant event from 1996. Though it occurred on WCW television, Hulk Hogan's heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach '96 and the formation of the NWO have to be mentioned. The most dominant pro wrestling babyface traded in his yellow and red trunks for NWO black and white as fans tossed garbage into the ring.

For more WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with schedules, title history and more.