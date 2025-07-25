How many titles did Hulk Hogan win? Top wrestling highlights

Before his untimely death on July 24, 2025, Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea was a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. Hogan's professional wrestling career ran from 1977 to 2012.
Hogan headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985, which drew an audience of around 1 million on closed-circuit television and introduced professional wrestling to the masses. Hogan was in the main event of seven of the first eight WrestleMania cards, eventually becoming the face and hero of the wrestling world.
"Hollywood" racked up many accomplishments throughout his iconic run. Check out his key wrestling stats and accolades below:
Background
Born: Aug. 11, 1953
Hometown: Venice Beach, California
Height: 6 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 345 pounds
Nicknames: "Hollywood," "The Fabulous," "The Incredible," "Hulkster," "The Immortal One," "The Unstoppable Force"
Theme music: "Real American" by Rick Derringer
Wrestling style: Grappler
Finisher: Atomic leg drop
Championships
Southeastern Championship Wrestling
NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship - Northern Division (1 time in 1979)
NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship - Southern Division (2 times in 1979)
New Japan Pro Wrestling
IWGP Heavyweight Championship (1983)
IWGP League Tournament (1983)
MSG Tag League Tournament with Antonio Inoki (1982, 1983)
World Championship Wrestling
WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6 times 1994-99)
WWF/WWE
WWF/WWE Championship (2 times in 1984, 1 time in 1986, 1 time in 1988, 1 time in 1989 and 1 time in 2002)
WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge (2002)
Royal Rumble (1990, 1991)
Peter Rosenberg reflects on the legendary career of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan following news of his death at 71.
Other accomplishments
Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2003)
WWE Hall of Fame (2005)