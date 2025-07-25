How many titles did Hulk Hogan win? Top wrestling highlights

Open Extended Reactions

Before his untimely death on July 24, 2025, Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea was a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. Hogan's professional wrestling career ran from 1977 to 2012.

Hogan headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985, which drew an audience of around 1 million on closed-circuit television and introduced professional wrestling to the masses. Hogan was in the main event of seven of the first eight WrestleMania cards, eventually becoming the face and hero of the wrestling world.

"Hollywood" racked up many accomplishments throughout his iconic run. Check out his key wrestling stats and accolades below:

Background

Born: Aug. 11, 1953

Hometown: Venice Beach, California

Height: 6 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 345 pounds

Nicknames: "Hollywood," "The Fabulous," "The Incredible," "Hulkster," "The Immortal One," "The Unstoppable Force"

Theme music: "Real American" by Rick Derringer

Wrestling style: Grappler

Finisher: Atomic leg drop

Championships

Southeastern Championship Wrestling

NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship - Northern Division (1 time in 1979)

NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship - Southern Division (2 times in 1979)

New Japan Pro Wrestling

IWGP Heavyweight Championship (1983)

IWGP League Tournament (1983)

MSG Tag League Tournament with Antonio Inoki (1982, 1983)

World Championship Wrestling

WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6 times 1994-99)

WWF/WWE

WWF/WWE Championship (2 times in 1984, 1 time in 1986, 1 time in 1988, 1 time in 1989 and 1 time in 2002)

WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge (2002)

Royal Rumble (1990, 1991)

play 2:25 Rosenberg: Hulk Hogan was the Babe Ruth of professional wrestling Peter Rosenberg reflects on the legendary career of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan following news of his death at 71.

Other accomplishments

Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2003)

WWE Hall of Fame (2005)