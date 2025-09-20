        <
          Brock Lesnar biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          WWE
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 01:28 AM

          Brock Lesnar

          • D.O.B.: July 12, 1977

          • Billed height: 6-foot-3

          • Billed weight: 286 pounds

          • Billed from: Minneapolis, Minnesota

          • Signature moves: F-5, German Suplex, Kimura Lock

          • Nicknames: "The Beast Incarnate", "The Next Big Thing"

          • WWE main roster debut: March 18, 2002

          • College: University of Minnesota & Bismarck State College

          WWE Accolades

          • Three-time WWE Universal champion; first win on April 2, 2017 (WrestleMania 33)

          • Seven-time WWE world champion; first win on Aug. 25, 2002 (SummerSlam)

          • Money in the Bank winner (2019)

          • King of the Ring winner (2002)

          • Royal Rumble winner (2003)

          • Five-time Slammy award winner

          • Ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak at 21 wins (April 6, 2014 - WrestleMania 30)

          Other Notes

          • One-time UFC heavyweight champion; won on Nov. 15, 2008 (UFC 91)

          • 5-3-1 overall professional MMA record

          • One-time IWGP heavyweight champion

          • NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion (in 2000; 106-5 overall record)

          • Signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad in 2004

