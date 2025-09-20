Brock Lesnar biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Brock Lesnar
D.O.B.: July 12, 1977
Billed height: 6-foot-3
Billed weight: 286 pounds
Billed from: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Signature moves: F-5, German Suplex, Kimura Lock
Nicknames: "The Beast Incarnate", "The Next Big Thing"
WWE main roster debut: March 18, 2002
College: University of Minnesota & Bismarck State College
WWE Accolades
Three-time WWE Universal champion; first win on April 2, 2017 (WrestleMania 33)
Seven-time WWE world champion; first win on Aug. 25, 2002 (SummerSlam)
Money in the Bank winner (2019)
King of the Ring winner (2002)
Royal Rumble winner (2003)
Five-time Slammy award winner
Ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak at 21 wins (April 6, 2014 - WrestleMania 30)
Other Notes
One-time UFC heavyweight champion; won on Nov. 15, 2008 (UFC 91)
5-3-1 overall professional MMA record
One-time IWGP heavyweight champion
NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion (in 2000; 106-5 overall record)
Signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad in 2004
Stories about Brock Lesnar