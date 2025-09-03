Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has extended a deal to hold at least four events per year inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- and the WWE has signed up for two as well.

The UFC has been an anchor tenant of the MGM Resorts and AEG-owned property since 2017 and that partnership will continue, it was announced on Wednesday. Additionally, the WWE, which is owned by the same parent company as the UFC, TKO Group Holdings, has committed to two events per year. The WWE has held several major events in Las Vegas in recent years, including WrestleMania, and this deal adds an official layer to that growing partnership.

"T-Mobile Arena has been home to some of the most iconic UFC fights of the last decade," said UFC CEO Dana White. "Five of our top 10 biggest gates have happened in that arena, and I look forward to breaking more records together."

The UFC has held 20 sold out events at T-Mobile Arena since 2017. The WWE hosted WrestleMania in April at Allegiant Stadium, but hosted several ancillary events at T-Mobile Arena. WrestleMania is scheduled to return to Allegiant Stadium in April 2026, and T-Mobile Arena will host Smackdown and Raw in support of the event.