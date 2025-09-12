Paul "Triple H" Levesque details why John Cena is the greatest of all time and how his yearlong WWE farewell tour demonstrates that. (1:40)

LAS VEGAS -- For the first time, WrestleMania will take place outside North America when the "Showcase of the Immortals" heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of "Riyadh Season" in 2027, WWE announced Friday.

Since its inception in 1985, WrestleMania has been hosted only in North American cities. WWE chief creative officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has teased the idea of the company's biggest event traveling overseas, and now that will become a reality.

"This is an opportunity to show the world that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world and excites fans from everywhere," Levesque said.

The formal announcement comes just days after Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, was seen on a since-deleted Snapchat live video stating that WrestleMania will make the move to Saudi Arabia.

"WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar, and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE," Alalshikh said in a statement. "We deeply respect the legacy of WrestleMania and the global prestige it holds among wrestling fans around the world.

"As part of Riyadh Season in 2027, our vision is to elevate this iconic event to unprecedented heights and deliver a WrestleMania unlike anything the world has ever seen."

WWE has been hosting events in Saudi Arabia since 2018, when the promotion and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to a $1 billion deal that would see the company run multiple shows in the country over the next 10 years. Next year's Royal Rumble will be the first of the "Big Four" WWE PLE events to take place in Saudi Arabia.

WrestleMania 42 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18, 2026, and April 19, 2026. It will be the second consecutive time that Las Vegas has hosted WrestleMania.