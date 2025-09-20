        <
        >

          IYO SKY biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Iyo Sky won the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match, then cashed in to win the WWE women's championship at SummerSlam. WWE
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 01:35 AM

          IYO SKY

          • D.O.B.: May 8, 1990

          • Billed height: 5-foot-1

          • Billed from: Tokyo, Japan

          • Signature move: Moonsault

          • F.K.A. Io Shirai

          • WWE main roster debut: July 30, 2022

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time WWE women's champion; won at SummerSlam 2023

          • Two-time WWE women's tag team champion (w/ Dakota Kai); Won at Crown Jewel 2022

          • One-time NXT women's champion

          • One-time NXT women's tag team champion (w/ Zoey Stark)

          • 2023 Money In the Bank winner

          • Winner of the women's Dusty Rhodes Classic in 2022 (w/ Alba Fyre)

          • Won the Overall and Female Competitor of the Year in NXT in 2020

          Other Notes

          • Two-time World of Stardom champion

          • Two-time Wonder of Stardom champion

          • One-time SWA World champion