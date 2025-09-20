IYO SKY biography, WWE titles and career accolades

IYO SKY
D.O.B.: May 8, 1990
Billed height: 5-foot-1
Billed from: Tokyo, Japan
Signature move: Moonsault
F.K.A. Io Shirai
WWE main roster debut: July 30, 2022
WWE Accolades
One-time WWE women's champion; won at SummerSlam 2023
Two-time WWE women's tag team champion (w/ Dakota Kai); Won at Crown Jewel 2022
One-time NXT women's champion
One-time NXT women's tag team champion (w/ Zoey Stark)
2023 Money In the Bank winner
Winner of the women's Dusty Rhodes Classic in 2022 (w/ Alba Fyre)
Won the Overall and Female Competitor of the Year in NXT in 2020
Other Notes
Two-time World of Stardom champion
Two-time Wonder of Stardom champion
One-time SWA World champion