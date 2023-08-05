WWE SummerSlam 2023 live results and analysis: Can Jey Uso dethrone the 'Tribal Chief'?

Check out the top moments in WWE SummerSlam's history, including Brock Lesnar winning the WWE title and Seth Rollins becoming a double champion. (2:44)

It's been 30 years since WWE brought its marquee summer pay-per-view event to Michigan, but SummerSlam is back in The D.

Detroit will serve host to a bevy of dramas rolling in the wrestling promotion, as the ongoing storyline of The Bloodline will take center stage once again for wrestling fans on Saturday night.

Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns not only for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but also for recognition as the "Tribal Chief" in a battle of "Tribal Combat." The biggest question looming is just how will Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso be involved?

Three additional belts will be on the line as well, as Asuka's Raw women's championship will be contested for in a triple-threat match with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended by Gunther against Drew McIntyre, while Finn Balor will challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

ESPN's Michael Coppinger and Eddie Maisonet break down all the action at SummerSlam.