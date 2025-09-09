        <
        >

          Dominik Mysterio biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee on July 18, 2023. WWE
          • ESPN
          Sep 9, 2025, 04:02 PM

          Dominik Mysterio

          • D.O.B.: April 5, 1997

          • Billed height: 6-foot-2

          • Billed weight: 215 pounds

          • Billed from: San Diego, CA

          • Signature moves: 619, Frog Splash

          • WWE main roster debut: Aug. 23, 2020

          • Nicknames: Dirty Dom

          WWE Accomplishments

          • One-time Intercontinental champion

          • Two-time NXT North American champion

          • One-time SmackDown tag-team champion (with Rey Mysterio); won on May 16, 2021 (WrestleMania Backlash)

          Other Notes

          • Son of WWE star

          • Took part in two storylines with his father, in 2005 (with Eddie Guerrero) and 2010 (with CM Punk)