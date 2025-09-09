Dominik Mysterio biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Dominik Mysterio
D.O.B.: April 5, 1997
Billed height: 6-foot-2
Billed weight: 215 pounds
Billed from: San Diego, CA
Signature moves: 619, Frog Splash
WWE main roster debut: Aug. 23, 2020
Nicknames: Dirty Dom
WWE Accomplishments
One-time Intercontinental champion
Two-time NXT North American champion
One-time SmackDown tag-team champion (with Rey Mysterio); won on May 16, 2021 (WrestleMania Backlash)
Other Notes
Son of WWE star
Took part in two storylines with his father, in 2005 (with Eddie Guerrero) and 2010 (with CM Punk)