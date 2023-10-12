        <
          WWE Profile - Rey Mysterio

          Rey Mysterio is a three-time United States champion. WWE
            Oct 12, 2023, 03:17 PM

            Rey Mysterio

            • D.O.B.: Dec. 11, 1974

            • Billed height: 5-foot-6

            • Billed weight: 175 pounds

            • Billed from: San Diego, CA

            • Signature moves: 619

            • WWE main roster debut: July 25, 2002

            WWE Accolades

            • Three-time WWE world champion

            • Three-time United States champion; first win on May 19, 2019 (Money in the Bank); current champion

            • Two-time Intercontinental champion

            • One-time SmackDown tag-team champion (with Dominik Mysterio); won on May 16, 2021 (WrestleMania Backlash)

            • Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Edge, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero and Batista)

            • Three-time WWE cruiserweight champion

            • 2006 Royal Rumble winner

            Other Accomplishments

            • Five-time WCW cruiserweight champion

            • Three-time WCW tag team champion (with Billy Kidman, Konnan and Juventud Guerrera)

            • Lucha Underground Trios champion

            • AAA Hall of Fame (2007)

