WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul recently "dismissed without prejudice" his litigation against Heritage Auctions, according to documents out of Texas district court.

Paul filed for an injunction and temporary restraining order regarding authenticity concerns over a Michael Jordan-signed piece of United Center court he'd won at auction.

The move comes as the initially granted and extended temporary restraining order expired.

Paul initially won the signed floor piece at auction for $562,555.42, the payment of which was due Sept. 25. Paul wanted to investigate the floor's authenticity before paying and says he was not allowed to, according to court records and Paul's counsel.

The floor was advertised by Heritage as "the ultimate Michael Jordan display piece," an 8-by-8 foot section of "1994-1998 United Center Original Game Used Court." Jordan signed the court and noted his five NBA MVP awards, his six NBA Finals MVP awards, 10 scoring titles and the year he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (2009).

The injunction alleged that the court's condition didn't "match the court from 1995-1998, as a result of the court either being replaced or, as Heritage claims, repainted and resurfaced." The injunction also notes that the certification, done by grader and authenticator PSA, says the Chicago Bulls logo appears different than in photographs from the 2001-05 seasons.

Multiple attempts to reach Paul's representation went unanswered; court documents illuminate no definitive reason as to why the litigation was dropped. A representative for Heritage Auctions declined comment on the situation, but when asked what will happen to the United Center floor now, responded "that information is confidential and subject to contract."