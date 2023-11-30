WWE Profile: Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. He defeated Johnny Gargano in a cage match to win the NXT North American championship in 2021.
Bronson Reed
D.O.B.: August 25, 1988
Billed height: 6-foot
Billed weight: 330 pounds
Billed from Black Forest, South Australia
Signature moves: Tsunami
Nicknames: "Big" Bronson Reed
WWE main roster debut: December 19, 2022
WWE Accolades
One-time NXT North American champion, won on May 18, 2021 (NXT TV)
Other Notes
One-time MCW (Melbourne City Wrestling) World Heavyweight champion
Debuted for NJPW on November 13, 2021