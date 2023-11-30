WWE Profile: Bronson Reed

Open Extended Reactions

Bronson Reed is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. He defeated Johnny Gargano in a cage match to win the NXT North American championship in 2021.

Bronson Reed

D.O.B.: August 25, 1988

Billed height: 6-foot

Billed weight: 330 pounds

Billed from Black Forest, South Australia

Signature moves: Tsunami

Nicknames: "Big" Bronson Reed

WWE main roster debut: December 19, 2022

WWE Accolades

One-time NXT North American champion, won on May 18, 2021 (NXT TV)

Other Notes