Stephanie Vaquer biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Stephanie Vaquer is a Chilean professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE. She performs on the Raw brand.
Stephanie Vaquer
D.O.B.: March 29, 1993
Billed height: 5-foot-4
Billed weight: 110 pounds
Billed from San Fernando, Chile
Signature move: Package Neckbreaker
Nicknames: The Dark Angel, La Primera
WWE main roster debut: June 2, 2025
WWE Accolades
One-time NXT Women's Championship winner
One-time NXT Women's North American Championship winner
Other Notes
First woman in WWE history to hold both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship at the same time
Third Chilean to compete in WWE after Alejandro Saez and La Catalina