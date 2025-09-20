        <
          Stephanie Vaquer biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Stephanie Vaquer is among the new characters available in WWE 2K25. 2K Games
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 02:18 AM

          Stephanie Vaquer is a Chilean professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE. She performs on the Raw brand.

          Stephanie Vaquer

          • D.O.B.: March 29, 1993

          • Billed height: 5-foot-4

          • Billed weight: 110 pounds

          • Billed from San Fernando, Chile

          • Signature move: Package Neckbreaker

          • Nicknames: The Dark Angel, La Primera

          • WWE main roster debut: June 2, 2025

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time NXT Women's Championship winner

          • One-time NXT Women's North American Championship winner

          Other Notes

          • First woman in WWE history to hold both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship at the same time

          • Third Chilean to compete in WWE after Alejandro Saez and La Catalina