Bron Breakker biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Bron Breakker is an American professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE. He performs on the Raw brand, where he is a member of the Vision stable.
Bron Breakker
D.O.B.: October 24, 1997
Billed height: 6-foot-0
Billed weight: 250 pounds
Billed from Atlanta, Georgia
Signature moves: Gut Check, Running Forearm/Spear
Nicknames: NA
WWE main roster debut: February 23, 2024
WWE Accolades
Two-time NXT Championship winner
Two-time WWE Intercontinental Championship winner
One-time NXT Tag Team Championship winner (with Baron Corbin)
One-time Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Baron Corbin)
Other Notes
Second-generation professional wrestler; son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner (who performed together as the Steiner Brothers)
Voted "Rookie of the Year" for 2022 by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter