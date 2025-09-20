        <
        >

          Bron Breakker biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Bron Breakker made his WWE main roster debut in 2024. WWE
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 02:56 AM

          Bron Breakker is an American professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE. He performs on the Raw brand, where he is a member of the Vision stable.

          Bron Breakker

          • D.O.B.: October 24, 1997

          • Billed height: 6-foot-0

          • Billed weight: 250 pounds

          • Billed from Atlanta, Georgia

          • Signature moves: Gut Check, Running Forearm/Spear

          • Nicknames: NA

          • WWE main roster debut: February 23, 2024

          WWE Accolades

          • Two-time NXT Championship winner

          • Two-time WWE Intercontinental Championship winner

          • One-time NXT Tag Team Championship winner (with Baron Corbin)

          • One-time Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Baron Corbin)

          Other Notes

          • Second-generation professional wrestler; son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner (who performed together as the Steiner Brothers)

          • Voted "Rookie of the Year" for 2022 by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter