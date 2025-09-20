Bron Breakker biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Open Extended Reactions

Bron Breakker is an American professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE. He performs on the Raw brand, where he is a member of the Vision stable.

Bron Breakker

D.O.B.: October 24, 1997

Billed height: 6-foot-0

Billed weight: 250 pounds

Billed from Atlanta, Georgia

Signature moves: Gut Check, Running Forearm/Spear

Nicknames: NA

WWE main roster debut: February 23, 2024

WWE Accolades

Two-time NXT Championship winner

Two-time WWE Intercontinental Championship winner

One-time NXT Tag Team Championship winner (with Baron Corbin)

One-time Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Baron Corbin)

Other Notes