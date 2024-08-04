Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
scores
You have come to the ESPN Africa edition, for other ESPN editions, click above.
Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Cricket
Boxing
Rugby
…
F1
MMA
Olympics
NBA G League
Tennis
NHL
NRL
Cycling
Golf
WWE
NASCAR
IndyCar
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
X Games
Netball
Fantasy
More ESPN
WWE
Home
WrestleMania 40
Schedule
Wrestler profiles
WWE title history
Tickets
WWE Intercontinental championship history
20m
WWE women's championship history
33m
WWE SummerSlam 2024 results: Reigns returns, helps Rhodes retain title vs. Sikoa
16h
Ranking WWE SummerSlam 2024 matches: Can Logan Paul and CM Punk deliver?
2d
Brandon Caldwell
Report: Army seeks to recoup $6M in UFL deal
4d
WWE live televised events schedule
7d
WWE adds ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore to broadcast team
26d
Mike Coppinger
WWE Intercontinental championship history
Bron Breakker beat Sami Zayn to claim the WWE Intercontinental championship at SummerSlam.
WWE
Aug 4, 2024, 07:05 PM
Email
Print
Open Extended Reactions