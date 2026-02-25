Who has the advantage at WWE Elimination Chamber? Notes, stats and history to consider

WWE stars CM Punk and AJ Lee join "Get Up" to preview Saturday night's Elimination Chamber in Chicago. (1:58)

Less than two months remain until WrestleMania 42 from Las Vegas in April, and this Saturday marks a critical stop along the way. Chicago's United Center will host the 16th WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event (7 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited), where the WrestleMania card will continue to be constructed.

The show will feature both men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, during which six wrestlers, surrounded by a steel cage structure, work to pin or submit their opponents until one winner is left standing. That wrestler receives a championship opportunity at WrestleMania. CM Punk will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown against Finn Bálor. And the Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee saga continues with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Here are the notes, stats and Elimination Chamber history to know heading into Saturday's event.

Men's Elimination Chamber

Participants: Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Jey Uso

• The first Elimination Chamber match occurred 23 years ago at Survivor Series in 2002. Shawn Michaels won the match to become world heavyweight champion.

• There have been 36 men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches combined, 11 of which have produced new champions.

• Triple H and John Cena share the distinction of most Elimination Chamber victories with four each. Daniel Bryan is next with three. Cena is the most recent Elimination Chamber winner, having won the men's match in 2025. He turned heel and claimed his record-setting 17th championship the following month at WrestleMania 41.

• This will be a record-setting 10th Elimination Chamber match for Orton. Chris Jericho and Cena sit two back of Orton in the record book with eight entrants. If Orton records two eliminations in Saturday's match, he will tie Jericho for the most all-time (10). Orton is the only participant in the match with an Elimination Chamber win. He won in 2014 and retained the world title on his way to the WrestleMania 30 main event.

• Rhodes has lost three consecutive PLE matches, dating back to Crown Jewel in October 2025. It is Rhodes' longest PLE losing streak since he returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. On Saturday, Rhodes will make his first Elimination Chamber appearance since his WWE return, but not his first ever. In his first WWE stint, he took part in the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match, won by Bryan in 2012.

• Uso won five straight WWE PLE matches from November 2024 to August 2025 -- including his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he's on a four-match PLE losing streak for the first time since 2020-21.

• Knight is looking for a change in luck at the Elimination Chamber. It has been more than a year since Knight has won a PLE match. Since Crown Jewel in November 2024, he has lost seven consecutive PLE bouts.

Women's Elimination Chamber

Participants: Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Kiana James and Raquel Rodriguez

• The first women's Elimination Chamber match occurred in 2018. Bliss won the match and retained her "Raw" women's championship. This will be the eighth women's Elimination Chamber match in history.

• The only superstar with multiple women's Elimination Chamber matches is Bianca Belair (2022 and 2025). Bliss and Asuka will join her on that list this weekend.

• Stratton is aiming to avoid her third straight WWE PLE loss after Liv Morgan eliminated her to win the Royal Rumble and Stephanie Vaquer defeated her to win the 2025 Crown Jewel Championship. Stratton hasn't experienced a three-loss skid in PLE matches since her first three on the main roster in early 2024.

• Asuka has not won a match at a PLE event since Elimination Chamber in 2024, when Kabuki Warriors defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

• Rodriguez could earn her first career singles victory at a WWE PLE this weekend. Rodriguez, who holds the women's record for tag title reigns with six, has only accumulated tag team victories in her WWE PLE career.

• Will anyone run the table in this match? Only one wrestler, Shayna Baszler in 2020, has ever recorded every elimination in an Elimination Chamber match.

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Finn Bálor

• The winner of this match is destined for a WrestleMania collision with Roman Reigns. Bálor defeated Reigns on his first night on the WWE main roster -- the July 25, 2016, edition of "Raw."

• This will be CM Punk's first PLE match in Chicago since he took down Jericho at Payback in 2013. Overall, he's wrestled in six WWE PLE matches from Chicago and has a 4-2 record. One of Punk's two UFC fights also occurred in Chicago.

• Punk is in the midst of an impressive run. He has not lost a match in more than two months. During that stretch, he successfully has retained the World Heavyweight Championship in three television matches against Bron Breakker, AJ Styles and his Elimination Chamber opponent, Bálor.

• It's been two years since Bálor last won a PLE match. In fact, his last such win occurred at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. At that event, he and Damian Priest successfully defended their tag titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee

• Lee will compete in her first championship match in more than 11 years. Her last title bout occurred in December 2014, when she battled Nikki Bella at Tables, Ladders, Chairs ... and Stairs for the Divas Championship.

• Lynch is 3-0 at Elimination Chamber. Her last such win occurred in 2024, when she won the women's Elimination Chamber match.

• Lee will make her second career Chicago PLE appearance after she defeated Kaitlyn to win the Divas Championship at Payback in 2013.