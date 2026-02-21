What is the WWE Elimination Chamber? Format, history, stats

Open Extended Reactions

The next WWE PLE on ESPN -- and the final one before WrestleMania 42 -- is the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 28. Storyline progression and the results of this show will go a long way in shaping the WrestleMania 2026 card.

The event is built around two Elimination Chamber matches -- men's and women's versions. The winners of those two matches will earn championship opportunities at WrestleMania.

What is the Elimination Chamber?

The Elimination Chamber is a unique steel structure that surrounds and covers the ring. Entry into the Elimination Chamber is via a door locked from the outside. Within it are four pods stationed at the corners of the ring, each holding a superstar.

How does the match work?

The match features six participants or teams (there was an exception in 2018 with seven). Four of them begin locked in the pods, and the other two begin the match. At predetermined intervals, pods will open one at a time and release a new superstar into the match.

The goal is to eliminate your opponents via pinfall or submission. There are no disqualifications. The competitor who completes the final pinfall or submission wins the match and is guaranteed a prominent spot on the WrestleMania card in a championship match.

When did the Elimination Chamber debut?

The inaugural match occurred over 23 years ago at the 2002 Survivor Series from Madison Square Garden. The participants included Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Chris Jericho and Kane.

The acclaimed match came down to Michaels and Triple H, with Michaels claiming victory and the World Heavyweight Championship. It helped solidify the return of Michaels, who made his in-ring comeback at SummerSlam that same year after 4-plus years away from the ring.

There have been 36 total Elimination Chamber matches. The concept became so popular that it turned into its own PLE beginning in 2010.

When was the first women's Elimination Chamber match?

The first women's match took place Feb. 25, 2018, at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The bout featured Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Bliss' Raw women's championship was on the line.

Bliss successfully defended the title by last eliminating Bayley and Banks.

Other Elimination Chamber firsts:

• The first elimination occurred when Booker T eliminated Rob Van Dam (2002).

• The first two superstars to begin an Elimination Chamber match were Triple H and Rob Van Dam.

• The first superstar to be released from one of the pods was Chris Jericho.

• The first women's match elimination occurred when Sasha Banks recorded a Mandy Rose submission (2018).

• The first superstar to accumulate multiple wins was Triple H. He won the second and third matches in 2003 and 2005, respectively. Triple H also had the first successful title defense in an Elimination Chamber match (2003).

• The first (and only) multiple-time women's match winner is Bianca Belair (2022 and 2025).

• The first (and only) time one superstar eliminated all other entrants was in 2020 by Shayna Baszler.

• The first match to feature tag teams occurred in 2015. The New Day successfully defended their tag titles in the match.

• The first WWE women's tag team champions were determined inside the Elimination Chamber. In 2019, Bayley and Sasha Banks won the match to become the inaugural champions.

• The city that hosted the first Elimination Chamber PLE was St. Louis (2010). John Cena and Chris Jericho each won Elimination Chamber matches that night.

For more WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with event information, title history and more.