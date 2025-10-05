        <
        >

          Randy Orton biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 05:04 PM

          Randy Orton

          • D.O.B.: April 1, 1980

          • Billed height: 6-foot-5

          • Billed height: 250 pounds

          • Billed from: St. Louis, Missouri

          • Signature moves: RKO, Elevated DDT

          • Nicknames: "The Viper", "The Apex Predator"

          • WWE main roster debut: March 16, 2002

          WWE Accolades

          • Fourteen-time WWE world champion; first win on Aug. 15, 2004 (SummerSlam)

          • One-time Intercontinental champion; won on Dec. 14, 2003 (Armageddon)

          • One-time WWE tag team champion (with Edge); won on Nov. 13, 2006 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time WWE United States champion; won on March 11, 2018 (Fastlane)

          • One-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper); won on Dec. 4, 2016 (TLC)

          • Two-time Raw tag team champion (with Matt Riddle); first win on Aug. 21, 2021); Current champion

          • Two-time Royal Rumble winner (2009 and 2017)

          • One-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2013)

          • One-time WWE Grand Slam champion

          • One time- Slammy Award winner

          Other Notes

          • Appeared in multiple films ("That's What I Am," "12 Rounds 2: Reloaded," "The Condemned 2")

          • Appeared on the television show "Deal or No Deal"