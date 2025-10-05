Randy Orton biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Randy Orton
D.O.B.: April 1, 1980
Billed height: 6-foot-5
Billed height: 250 pounds
Billed from: St. Louis, Missouri
Signature moves: RKO, Elevated DDT
Nicknames: "The Viper", "The Apex Predator"
WWE main roster debut: March 16, 2002
WWE Accolades
Fourteen-time WWE world champion; first win on Aug. 15, 2004 (SummerSlam)
One-time Intercontinental champion; won on Dec. 14, 2003 (Armageddon)
One-time WWE tag team champion (with Edge); won on Nov. 13, 2006 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time WWE United States champion; won on March 11, 2018 (Fastlane)
One-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper); won on Dec. 4, 2016 (TLC)
Two-time Raw tag team champion (with Matt Riddle); first win on Aug. 21, 2021); Current champion
Two-time Royal Rumble winner (2009 and 2017)
One-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2013)
One-time WWE Grand Slam champion
One time- Slammy Award winner
Other Notes
Appeared in multiple films ("That's What I Am," "12 Rounds 2: Reloaded," "The Condemned 2")
Appeared on the television show "Deal or No Deal"