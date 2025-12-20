Rising WWE stars after Cena's retirement: Top NXT prospects

Open Extended Reactions

John Cena's iconic in-ring career came to an end in a losing effort to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025. Throughout his career, Cena lived up to his promise by promoting younger talent and leaving the WWE in a better place. His submission loss catapulted Gunther to epic heel status, and the show featured some of NXT's (WWE's developmental brand) top talent; names that the WWE audience will come to know soon.

As witnessed in the performances at Saturday Night's Main Event, the NXT roster is gifted. Let's take a closer look at some of the brand's rising players:

Oba Femi

Known as the "Ruler" in NXT, Femi is a two-time NXT men's champion. Femi shines in the ring and on the microphone as evidenced by his promo alongside WWE men's champion Cody Rhodes on the "SmackDown" before Saturday Night's Main Event. He then went on to impress in his match with Rhodes. That's nothing new though. Femi has been having stellar matches in NXT all year. He has held the NXT Men's Championship for over 275 days in 2025.

Jacy Jayne

Only four women in history have multiple NXT Women's Championship reigns. Jayne is one of them. Not only did she defeat the Women's World champion Stephanie Vaquer to begin her initial reign in May of 2025, but she represented NXT at the Evolution PLE -- an all-women's wrestling show -- and retained the title against Jordynne Grace. Jayne is approaching 200 days as champion in 2025.

Je'Von Evans

It's hard to believe that Evans is just 21 years old. His performances in NXT and on the main roster would have the general audience think he's a 10-year veteran. He's been in NXT only since late 2023 and became a fan favorite in short order. His astonishing athleticism and magnetic personality should thrill audiences for years to come.

Sol Ruca

Speaking of athleticism, the only rival to Je'Von Evans's skills would be Sol Ruca. Her "Sol Snatcher" finisher is a work of art.

Ruca was a dual champion throughout much of 2025 in NXT. She spent 189 days as the women's North American champion and nearly 200 as the women's Speed champion. Despite those accolades, her most impressive feat came at Saturday Night's Main Event when she defeated future Hall of Famer, Bayley.

Trick Williams

Trick Williams, once aligned with current "SmackDown" superstar Carmelo Hayes, burst out of his shadow in a big way. Williams, who dominated NXT in 2024 by holding the NXT Men's Championship on two different occasions, decided to take charge of a different promotion in 2025. At NXT Battleground in May, Williams became the TNA World champion with a win over Joe Hendry. He held that title for 140 days.

Ethan Page

Former NXT men's champion Ethan Page claimed multiple titles in 2025. He became the men's North American champion in May of 2025, a championship he has held for over 200 days. Simultaneously, he joined up with "SmackDown" superstar Chelsea Green and won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships. Having also held the TNA Tag Team Championships multiple times throughout his career, Page's quest for gold is becoming the norm.

Dion Lennox

Only one team has held the NXT Tag Team Championships multiple times in 2025 -- DarkState. Composed of four superstars, the main attraction of the group is Dion Lennox. Now a two-time NXT tag team champion, Lennox also took part in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in early December.

Tony D'Angelo

As the "Don" of NXT, Tony D'Angelo accomplished a great deal. The two-time NXT Tag Team Champion also held the Men's North American Championship for nearly 150 days. The list of accolades grows even further when adding his NXT Heritage Cup reign.

Displaying his range, D'Angelo recently debuted a new persona on NXT TV -- a darker and more mysterious role.

Tatum Paxley

While Tatum Paxley's NXT Women's Championship reign in 2025 lasted only 24 days, it was an impactful stretch. She endeared herself to the NXT audience and arguably became the primary babyface within the division. That face turn was cemented in her loss of the title at NXT Gold Rush as her former allies, The Culling -- specifically Izzi Dame -- turned on her. Paxley unquestionably has the fans in her corner now.

Kelani Jordan

The first-ever NXT women's North American champion and Michigan State gymnast continued her winning ways in 2025. Having held a championship in NXT, she shifted over to TNA and captured the top prize in their women' division. At TNA Victory Road in September, Jordan defeated Léi Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li in the WWE) to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe had success before her NXT arrival in 2025. She held the AEW Women's World Championship for over 170 days in 2024-25. She made her NXT debut in June of 2025 and didn't waste any time making an impact. About four months after her debut, she captured the NXT Women's North American Championship. Monroe ranked five and seven respectively in the 2024 and 2025 ESPN pro wrestling 30 under 30.

Ricky Saints

The former AEW World Tag Team and FTW champion joined NXT in February 2025 and already has multiple championships to his name. Less than two months into his NXT career and in his third televised match, he became the men's North American champion. He then picked up the biggest win of his career when he dethroned Oba Femi for the NXT Men's Championship at No Mercy in September.

Saints is remarkably charismatic and continues to flourish in his newly developed heel role.

Kendal Grey

In September, Kendal Grey became the second-ever Evolve women's champion. From there, she has thrived. Grey, who had a lot of amateur wrestling success before her NXT arrival, continued her ascension by winning the women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2025. The win earned her an NXT Women's Championship match.

Joe Hendry

Only one name on this list has performed in a WrestleMania match -- Joe Hendry. Hendry appeared at WrestleMania 41 and while he lost to the great Randy Orton, he made a lasting impression. Before that, Hendry defeated former World Heavyweight champion Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler in the WWE) and captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

With multiple appearances on the main roster, Hendry looks to be ready for the next level.

For more WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with schedules, title history and more.