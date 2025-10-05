        <
          Gunther biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Gunther defeated Ricochet to become the intercontinental champion. WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 04:23 PM

          Gunther

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 20,1987

          • Billed height: 6-foot-4

          • Billed weight: 297 pounds

          • Billed from: Vienna, Austria

          • Signature move: Powerbomb, Rear Naked Choke

          • WWE main roster debut: April 8, 2022

          • F.K.A. WALTER

          • Nickname: The Ring General

          Wrestling Accolades

          • One-time WWE World Heavyweight champion

          • One-time WWE Intercontinental champion

          • One-time WWE United Kingdom champion - held the championship for 870 days, the longest in history

          • Three-time Progress Atlas champion

          • One-time Progress World champion

          • One-time PWG World champion