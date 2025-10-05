Gunther biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Gunther
D.O.B.: Aug. 20,1987
Billed height: 6-foot-4
Billed weight: 297 pounds
Billed from: Vienna, Austria
Signature move: Powerbomb, Rear Naked Choke
WWE main roster debut: April 8, 2022
F.K.A. WALTER
Nickname: The Ring General
Wrestling Accolades
One-time WWE World Heavyweight champion
One-time WWE Intercontinental champion
One-time WWE United Kingdom champion - held the championship for 870 days, the longest in history
Three-time Progress Atlas champion
One-time Progress World champion
One-time PWG World champion