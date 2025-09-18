WWE signature moves: How do top wrestlers throw down?

Open Extended Reactions

Some professional wrestling moves are as iconic as the wrestlers themselves. Whether it's Shawn Michaels' Superkick that strikes up the band for some sweet chin music, Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner that is usually a precursor to a few chugs of beer, or The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver that sends its victims straight to hell, a wrestler's signature move usually delivers the perfect ending to a thrilling match. Check out a selection of notable WWE wrestlers and their signature moves below.

AJ Styles

Signature move: Styles Clash

Description: Lifting an opponent into a modified piledriver position and dropping them stomach-first.

Signature move: Phenomenal Forearm

Description: A springboard forearm from the ring apron area.

Becky Lynch

Signature move: Dis-arm-her

Description: A reverse arm bar submission.

Signature move: Man-handle Slam

Description: A forward-falling slam similar to The Rock's Rock Bottom.

Bianca Belair

Signature move: K.O.D.

Description: A reverse fireman's carry off the shoulders face-first.

THE BEAST HAS BEEN UNLEASHED!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MHNdAuLrJY — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

Brock Lesnar

Signature move: F-5

Description: A twisting fireman's carry off the shoulders face first.

charlotte doing this in heels was insane 😭 she's such a menace as a heel

pic.twitter.com/Yirf2H95Ag — t. (@FlairFantasy) August 28, 2025

Signature move: Kimura

Description: Lock a submission cranking the arm behind an opponent's back and upward.

Charlotte Flair

Signature move: Figure-Eight Leglock

Description: A modified figure-four leglock submission with a bridge to add torque. Her father, Ric Flair, used to employ the figure-four leglock.

CM Punk

Signature move: Go to Sleep

Description: A fireman's carry off the shoulders with a knee to the face.

Signature move: Anaconda Vice

Description: A modified arm triangle choke submission.

Cody Rhodes

Signature move: Cross Rhodes

Description: A rolling/twisting cutter face first.

DREW McINTYRE IS BACK and he just hit SAMI ZAYN with the CLAYMORE! 🤯🤯🤯#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OlnuVi9IRD — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

Drew McIntyre

Signature move: Claymore

Description: A running elevated boot to the face.

Gunther

Signature move: Rear Naked Choke submission.

IYO SKY RETAINS!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO. THE CHAMPION OF THE SKY ERA CONTINUES@Iyo_SkyWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/li7KaMSLGQ — Iann 🇵🇷 (@IyosMoonsault) January 6, 2024

IYO SKY

Signature move: Over The Moonsault

Description: A back flip off the top rope onto an opponent.

Jey Uso vibing during his Uso Splash to beat Woods lmaooooo#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EBNT9Q5hRC — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) October 8, 2024

Jey Uso

Signature move: Uso Splash

Description: A splash off the top rope.

John Cena

Signature move: Attitude Adjustment

Description: A fireman's carry slam off the shoulders.

Signature move: STF

Description: A submission hooking a leg while delivering a cross-face.

Logan Paul

Signature move: Paulverizer

Description: An elevated twisting reverse DDT.

Signature move: Frog splash

Description: A modified splash off the top rope where the wrestler crunches and extends in the air.

Randy Orton

Signature move: RKO

Description: A sudden cutter face-first.

Rhea hitting a mean riptide then serving face is so 👹 💅 pic.twitter.com/d14SAgbzWd — Ellie 𓆏 Art 📌 (@EllieKrote) July 22, 2025

Rhea Ripley

Signature move: Rip Tide

Description: A vertical pump handle slam.

OTC1 is here in Philly! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/sHwPtpS9Lu — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025

Roman Reigns

Signature move: Spear

Signature move: Superman Punch

Description: An elevated/twisting strike.

Seth Rollins

Signature move: Stomp

Description: A stomp to the back of the head.

Tiffany Stratton

Signature move: Prettiest Moonsault Ever

Description: A springboard backflip off the top rope onto an opponent.