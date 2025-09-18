WWE signature moves: How do top wrestlers throw down?

Some professional wrestling moves are as iconic as the wrestlers themselves. Whether it's Shawn Michaels' Superkick that strikes up the band for some sweet chin music, Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner that is usually a precursor to a few chugs of beer, or The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver that sends its victims straight to hell, a wrestler's signature move usually delivers the perfect ending to a thrilling match. Check out a selection of notable WWE wrestlers and their signature moves below.
Signature move: Styles Clash
Description: Lifting an opponent into a modified piledriver position and dropping them stomach-first.
STYLES CLASH gets @AJStylesOrg the win against @IamEliasWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6cKfD0x7na— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
Signature move: Phenomenal Forearm
Description: A springboard forearm from the ring apron area.
Signature move: Dis-arm-her
Description: A reverse arm bar submission.
Bianca Belair hits KOD on Kairi Sane #wwe #wweraw #wwerockford pic.twitter.com/tTD5Pbz8SQ— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) March 25, 2024
Signature move: Man-handle Slam
Description: A forward-falling slam similar to The Rock's Rock Bottom.
Signature move: K.O.D.
Description: A reverse fireman's carry off the shoulders face-first.
THE BEAST HAS BEEN UNLEASHED!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MHNdAuLrJY— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025
Signature move: F-5
Description: A twisting fireman's carry off the shoulders face first.
charlotte doing this in heels was insane 😭 she's such a menace as a heel— t. (@FlairFantasy) August 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Yirf2H95Ag
Signature move: Kimura
Description: Lock a submission cranking the arm behind an opponent's back and upward.
Signature move: Figure-Eight Leglock
Description: A modified figure-four leglock submission with a bridge to add torque. Her father, Ric Flair, used to employ the figure-four leglock.
The Anaconda Vice to finish @PlatinumMax by the #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/TsrTERhBfJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Signature move: Go to Sleep
Description: A fireman's carry off the shoulders with a knee to the face.
Signature move: Anaconda Vice
Description: A modified arm triangle choke submission.
CROSS RHODES to TRAVIS SCOTT! 😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sqdMmJYkpS— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
Signature move: Cross Rhodes
Description: A rolling/twisting cutter face first.
DREW McINTYRE IS BACK and he just hit SAMI ZAYN with the CLAYMORE! 🤯🤯🤯#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OlnuVi9IRD— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024
Signature move: Claymore
Description: A running elevated boot to the face.
GUNTHER JUST CHOKED OUT PAT MCAFEE! 😲#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/B1LePRliTy— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
Signature move: Rear Naked Choke submission.
IYO SKY RETAINS!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO. THE CHAMPION OF THE SKY ERA CONTINUES@Iyo_SkyWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/li7KaMSLGQ— Iann 🇵🇷 (@IyosMoonsault) January 6, 2024
Signature move: Over The Moonsault
Description: A back flip off the top rope onto an opponent.
Jey Uso vibing during his Uso Splash to beat Woods lmaooooo#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EBNT9Q5hRC— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) October 8, 2024
Signature move: Uso Splash
Description: A splash off the top rope.
.@JohnCena gave @LoganPaul a much needed Attitude Adjustment 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/PuBQt5FwtP— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2025
Signature move: Attitude Adjustment
Description: A fireman's carry slam off the shoulders.
IS THAT THE PAULVERIZER— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2025
THAT WAS THE PAULVERIZER TO END IT#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix https://t.co/e5l6dhmdgN pic.twitter.com/XZWFjCQoh7
Signature move: STF
Description: A submission hooking a leg while delivering a cross-face.
Signature move: Paulverizer
Description: An elevated twisting reverse DDT.
RKO to @ishowspeedsui at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/8npyBAmsMT— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Signature move: Frog splash
Description: A modified splash off the top rope where the wrestler crunches and extends in the air.
Signature move: RKO
Description: A sudden cutter face-first.
Rhea hitting a mean riptide then serving face is so 👹 💅 pic.twitter.com/d14SAgbzWd— Ellie 𓆏 Art 📌 (@EllieKrote) July 22, 2025
Signature move: Rip Tide
Description: A vertical pump handle slam.
OTC1 is here in Philly! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/sHwPtpS9Lu— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025
Signature move: Spear
Signature move: Superman Punch
Description: An elevated/twisting strike.
He put the EXCLAMATION POINT on it!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NkDJQa67Wg— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025
Signature move: Stomp
Description: A stomp to the back of the head.
STATEMENT MADE@tiffstrattonwwe is back 💅#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6PyP93it2t— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2023
Signature move: Prettiest Moonsault Ever
Description: A springboard backflip off the top rope onto an opponent.
