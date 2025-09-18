        <
        >

          WWE signature moves: How do top wrestlers throw down?

          Seth Rollins has built a powerful WWE reputation around his signature 'Stomp' move. WWE
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 18, 2025, 11:15 PM

          Some professional wrestling moves are as iconic as the wrestlers themselves. Whether it's Shawn Michaels' Superkick that strikes up the band for some sweet chin music, Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner that is usually a precursor to a few chugs of beer, or The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver that sends its victims straight to hell, a wrestler's signature move usually delivers the perfect ending to a thrilling match. Check out a selection of notable WWE wrestlers and their signature moves below.

          AJ Styles

          Signature move: Styles Clash

          Description: Lifting an opponent into a modified piledriver position and dropping them stomach-first.

          Signature move: Phenomenal Forearm

          Description: A springboard forearm from the ring apron area.

          Becky Lynch

          Signature move: Dis-arm-her

          Description: A reverse arm bar submission.

          Signature move: Man-handle Slam

          Description: A forward-falling slam similar to The Rock's Rock Bottom.

          Bianca Belair

          Signature move: K.O.D.

          Description: A reverse fireman's carry off the shoulders face-first.

          Brock Lesnar

          Signature move: F-5

          Description: A twisting fireman's carry off the shoulders face first.

          Signature move: Kimura

          Description: Lock a submission cranking the arm behind an opponent's back and upward.

          Charlotte Flair

          Signature move: Figure-Eight Leglock

          Description: A modified figure-four leglock submission with a bridge to add torque. Her father, Ric Flair, used to employ the figure-four leglock.

          CM Punk

          Signature move: Go to Sleep

          Description: A fireman's carry off the shoulders with a knee to the face.

          Signature move: Anaconda Vice

          Description: A modified arm triangle choke submission.

          Cody Rhodes

          Signature move: Cross Rhodes

          Description: A rolling/twisting cutter face first.

          Drew McIntyre

          Signature move: Claymore

          Description: A running elevated boot to the face.

          Gunther

          Signature move: Rear Naked Choke submission.

          IYO SKY

          Signature move: Over The Moonsault

          Description: A back flip off the top rope onto an opponent.

          Jey Uso

          Signature move: Uso Splash

          Description: A splash off the top rope.

          John Cena

          Signature move: Attitude Adjustment

          Description: A fireman's carry slam off the shoulders.

          Signature move: STF

          Description: A submission hooking a leg while delivering a cross-face.

          Logan Paul

          Signature move: Paulverizer

          Description: An elevated twisting reverse DDT.

          Signature move: Frog splash

          Description: A modified splash off the top rope where the wrestler crunches and extends in the air.

          Randy Orton

          Signature move: RKO

          Description: A sudden cutter face-first.

          Rhea Ripley

          Signature move: Rip Tide

          Description: A vertical pump handle slam.

          Roman Reigns

          Signature move: Spear

          Signature move: Superman Punch

          Description: An elevated/twisting strike.

          Seth Rollins

          Signature move: Stomp

          Description: A stomp to the back of the head.

          Tiffany Stratton

          Signature move: Prettiest Moonsault Ever

          Description: A springboard backflip off the top rope onto an opponent.

          Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, features, schedules and more.