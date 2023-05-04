WWE Profile: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley
D.O.B.: Oct. 11, 1996
Billed from: Adelaide, Australia
Billed height: 5-foot-7
Billed weight: 137 pounds
Signature Moves: Riptide, Prism Trap
Nicknames: Nightmare
Catchphrase: "This is my brutality"
WWE main roster debut: April 5, 2020
WWE accolades
One-time SmackDown women's champion; won on April 1, 2023 (WrestleMania 39); current champion
One-time Raw women's champion; won on April 11, 2021 (WrestleMania 37)
One-time WWE women's tag team champion; won on Sept. 21, 2021 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time NXT women's champion; won on Dec. 18, 2019 (NXT TV)
One-time NXT U.K. women's champion; won on Aug. 26, 2018 (NXT UK TV)
Won inaugural NXT U.K. women's championship tournament, defeating Toni Storm in the final