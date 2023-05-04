        <
        >

          WWE Profile: Rhea Ripley

          Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown women's champion. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN.com
          May 4, 2023, 12:02 PM

          Rhea Ripley

          • D.O.B.: Oct. 11, 1996

          • Billed from: Adelaide, Australia

          • Billed height: 5-foot-7

          • Billed weight: 137 pounds

          • Signature Moves: Riptide, Prism Trap

          • Nicknames: Nightmare

          • Catchphrase: "This is my brutality"

          • WWE main roster debut: April 5, 2020

          WWE accolades

          • One-time SmackDown women's champion; won on April 1, 2023 (WrestleMania 39); current champion

          • One-time Raw women's champion; won on April 11, 2021 (WrestleMania 37)

          • One-time WWE women's tag team champion; won on Sept. 21, 2021 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time NXT women's champion; won on Dec. 18, 2019 (NXT TV)

          • One-time NXT U.K. women's champion; won on Aug. 26, 2018 (NXT UK TV)

          • Won inaugural NXT U.K. women's championship tournament, defeating Toni Storm in the final