        <
        >

          WWE Profile - Jey Uso

          Jey Uso holds out Roman Reigns' WWE championship. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Oct 10, 2023, 11:22 AM

          Jey Uso

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 22, 1985

          • Billed height: 6-foot-2

          • Billed weight: 228 pounds

          • Billed from: San Francisco, California

          • Signature move: Samoan Splash

          • Nickname: "Uce" (brother in Samoan), Main Event Jey Uso

          • Catchphrase: "When I say Uce, you say Oh!"

          • WWE main roster debut: May 24, 2010

          • College: University of West Alabama

          WWE Accolades

          • Six-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Jimmy Uso); first win on March 21, 2017 (SmackDown Live); Current champion with Cody Rhodes

          • Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Jimmy Uso [2x]); first win on March 3, 2014 (Monday Night Raw); Current champion with Cody Rhodes

          • Slammy Award Winner - 2 times (Tag Team of the Year in 2014 and 2015)

          • One of four sets of brothers to win the WWE tag team titles

          Other Notes

          • Pro Wrestling Illustrated tag team of the year in 2014 (with Jimmy Uso)

          • Member of the Anoa'i family along with The Rock, Rikishi, Roman Reigns and Yokozuna, among others

          • Played three seasons of college football at the University of West Alabama as a linebacker

          Stories about Jey Uso