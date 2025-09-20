        <
          Jimmy Uso biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          WWE
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 02:01 AM

          Jimmy Uso

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 22, 1985

          • Billed height: 6-foot-3

          • Billed weight: 251 pounds

          • Billed from: San Francisco, California

          • Signature move: Samoan Splash

          • Nickname: "Uce" (brother in Samoan)

          • Catchphrase: "When I say Uce, you say Oh!"

          • WWE main roster debut: May 24, 2010

          • College: University of West Alabama

          WWE Accolades

          • Five-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Jey Uso); first win on March 21, 2017 (SmackDown Live)

          • Three-time WWE tag team champion (With Jey Uso [2x]); first win on March 3, 2014 (Monday Night Raw)

          • Two-time Slammy Award winner (Tag team of the year in 2014 and 2015 with Jey Uso)

          • One of four sets of brothers to win the WWE tag team titles

          Other Notes

          • Pro Wrestling Illustrated tag team of the year in 2014 (with Jey Uso)

          • Members of the Anoa'i family along with The Rock, Rikishi, Roman Reigns and Yokozuna among others

          • Played one season of college football at the University of West Alabama as a linebacker

          • Married WWE Superstar Trinity 'Naomi' Fatu in Jan. 2014