Jimmy Uso biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Catchphrase: "When I say Uce, you say Oh!"

WWE Accolades

One of four sets of brothers to win the WWE tag team titles

Two-time Slammy Award winner (Tag team of the year in 2014 and 2015 with Jey Uso)

Three-time WWE tag team champion (With Jey Uso [2x]); first win on March 3, 2014 (Monday Night Raw)

Five-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Jey Uso ); first win on March 21, 2017 (SmackDown Live)

Other Notes

Pro Wrestling Illustrated tag team of the year in 2014 (with Jey Uso)

Members of the Anoa'i family along with The Rock, Rikishi, Roman Reigns and Yokozuna among others

Played one season of college football at the University of West Alabama as a linebacker