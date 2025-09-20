Jimmy Uso biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Jimmy Uso
D.O.B.: Aug. 22, 1985
Billed height: 6-foot-3
Billed weight: 251 pounds
Billed from: San Francisco, California
Signature move: Samoan Splash
Nickname: "Uce" (brother in Samoan)
Catchphrase: "When I say Uce, you say Oh!"
WWE main roster debut: May 24, 2010
College: University of West Alabama
WWE Accolades
Five-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Jey Uso); first win on March 21, 2017 (SmackDown Live)
Three-time WWE tag team champion (With Jey Uso [2x]); first win on March 3, 2014 (Monday Night Raw)
Two-time Slammy Award winner (Tag team of the year in 2014 and 2015 with Jey Uso)
One of four sets of brothers to win the WWE tag team titles
Other Notes
Pro Wrestling Illustrated tag team of the year in 2014 (with Jey Uso)
Members of the Anoa'i family along with The Rock, Rikishi, Roman Reigns and Yokozuna among others
Played one season of college football at the University of West Alabama as a linebacker
Married WWE Superstar Trinity 'Naomi' Fatu in Jan. 2014