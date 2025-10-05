The Rock biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Catchphrase: "If ya' smell what The Rock is cookin'", "It doesn't matter", "Finally...The Rock has come back to...[various cities]", "Know your role, and shut your mouth"

Nicknames: "The People's Champion", "The Great One", "The Brahma Bull", "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment", "Final Boss"

WWE Accolades

5-time tag team champion (with Mankind [3x], The Undertaker , Chris Jericho ); first win on Aug. 10, 1999 (Monday Night Raw)

2-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Feb. 13, 1997 (Monday Night Raw)

10-time WWE world champion; first win on Nov. 15, 1998 (Survivor Series)

Other Notes

Produced and starred in "The Smashing Machine", a biographical movie about wrestling and MMA icon Mark Kerr in 2025

Co-wrote an autobiography titled "The Rock Says..." in 2000, which debuted No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list

Founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation charity in 2006

Released various Under Armour projects under the name 'Project Rock'

Appeared in multiple films ("The Scorpion King," "The Rundown," "Walking Tall," "Gridiron Gang," "The Game Plan," "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," "Furious 7," "Hercules," "San Andreas," "Central Intelligence")