          The Rock biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          The Rock returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40 as the "Final Boss" of the Bloodline. WWE
          Oct 5, 2025, 05:37 PM

          The Rock

          • D.O.B.: May 2, 1972

          • Billed height: 6-foot-5

          • Billed weight: 260 pounds

          • Billed from: Miami, Florida

          • Signature moves: Rock Bottom, People's Elbow

          • Nicknames: "The People's Champion", "The Great One", "The Brahma Bull", "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment", "Final Boss"

          • Catchphrase: "If ya' smell what The Rock is cookin'", "It doesn't matter", "Finally...The Rock has come back to...[various cities]", "Know your role, and shut your mouth"

          • WWE main roster debut: Nov. 4, 1996

          • College: Miami

          WWE Accolades

          • 10-time WWE world champion; first win on Nov. 15, 1998 (Survivor Series)

          • 2-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Feb. 13, 1997 (Monday Night Raw)

          • 5-time tag team champion (with Mankind [3x], The Undertaker, Chris Jericho); first win on Aug. 10, 1999 (Monday Night Raw)

          • Royal Rumble winner (2000)

          • Nine-time Slammy Award winner

          Other Notes

          • Produced and starred in "The Smashing Machine", a biographical movie about wrestling and MMA icon Mark Kerr in 2025

          • Co-wrote an autobiography titled "The Rock Says..." in 2000, which debuted No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list

          • Founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation charity in 2006

          • Released various Under Armour projects under the name 'Project Rock'

          • Appeared in multiple films ("The Scorpion King," "The Rundown," "Walking Tall," "Gridiron Gang," "The Game Plan," "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," "Furious 7," "Hercules," "San Andreas," "Central Intelligence")

          • Was named the top-grossing actor in the world in 2013 by Forbes

