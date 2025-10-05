The Rock biography, WWE titles and career accolades

The Rock
D.O.B.: May 2, 1972
Billed height: 6-foot-5
Billed weight: 260 pounds
Billed from: Miami, Florida
Signature moves: Rock Bottom, People's Elbow
Nicknames: "The People's Champion", "The Great One", "The Brahma Bull", "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment", "Final Boss"
Catchphrase: "If ya' smell what The Rock is cookin'", "It doesn't matter", "Finally...The Rock has come back to...[various cities]", "Know your role, and shut your mouth"
WWE main roster debut: Nov. 4, 1996
College: Miami
WWE Accolades
10-time WWE world champion; first win on Nov. 15, 1998 (Survivor Series)
2-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Feb. 13, 1997 (Monday Night Raw)
5-time tag team champion (with Mankind [3x], The Undertaker, Chris Jericho); first win on Aug. 10, 1999 (Monday Night Raw)
Royal Rumble winner (2000)
Nine-time Slammy Award winner
Other Notes
Produced and starred in "The Smashing Machine", a biographical movie about wrestling and MMA icon Mark Kerr in 2025
Co-wrote an autobiography titled "The Rock Says..." in 2000, which debuted No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list
Founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation charity in 2006
Released various Under Armour projects under the name 'Project Rock'
Appeared in multiple films ("The Scorpion King," "The Rundown," "Walking Tall," "Gridiron Gang," "The Game Plan," "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," "Furious 7," "Hercules," "San Andreas," "Central Intelligence")
Was named the top-grossing actor in the world in 2013 by Forbes
