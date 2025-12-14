Open Extended Reactions

After an extensive retirement tour for WWE megastar John Cena, titled "The Last Time is Now," the last time is actually now. Cena will close his career with a singles match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Can Gunther send the WWE's biggest star into retirement with a loss?

Also on the card, Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes takes on NXT champion Oba Femi, Bayley squares off with Sol Ruca, and World Tag Team champs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee go toe-to-toe with Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater.

Andreas Hale breaks down all the action at Saturday Night's Main Event.