WWE 'SmackDown' takeaways: The tag team title match leaves something to be desired

Friday's "SmackDown" seemed like a "sign of things to come" episode. The Undisputed WWE championship picture became clearer in terms of where the Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre feud is headed. The men's tag team title match ended in turmoil. Nia Jax and Lash Legend picked up an important victory, a possible peek into the women's tag team title championship future.

"Raw" and "SmackDown" are on 52 times a year, so you will certainly get these kinds of episodes, but this one wasn't completely void of action. If anything, the next week or two will fly under the radar amid the holiday season and the lingering afterglow of John Cena's retirement.

Dec. 19 'SmackDown' results

• Nia Jax and Lash Legend def. Kabuki Warriors

• Giulia def. Alba Fyre

• Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes def. DIY

• MFT and Wyatt Sicks ended in a no-contest

A flat ending between the MFT and Wyatt Sicks

The tag team titles were on the line as the MFT challenged the Wyatt Sicks. The match ended with all 10 members of both teams brawling outside the ring until the referee called for the bell. While the carnage looked cool, the match result was pretty flat and led to no resolution. I would have loved to see the MFT win the titles, followed by all the physicality that transpired. We could get a rematch or a 10-man tag team match next, but if this feud is going to last until WrestleMania, there will need to be a couple more twists and turns.

Other takeaways/storylines

• Damian Priest and Aleister Black brawled, signaling that their feud isn't done. Will there be one more singles match, perhaps at Royal Rumble, before they move on? Though I like both superstars, I'm not completely sold on the two in a long-term rivalry.

• The Miz angled for a match with Joe Hendry on next week's "SmackDown." The Miz is a good first opponent for Hendry's official WWE debut. "I believe in" The Miz and his ability to help make Hendry realize some of his potential star power.

• Rhodes' promo on "SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis in response to his visit to Drew McIntyre's house to broker a deal for his return was passionate at best, but at worst was a heel promo. The Rhodes vs. McIntyre feud is unlikely to stretch past Royal Rumble, though I would love to see both wrestlers get a marquee WrestleMania match.