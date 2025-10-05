Naomi biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Naomi
D.O.B.: Nov. 30, 1987
Billed height: 5-foot-5
Billed from: Orlando, Florida
Signature move: Rear View
WWE main roster debut: Jan. 9, 2012
WWE Accolades
One-time women's Tag Team champion
One-time women's World champion
Two-time WWE SmackDown women's champion; first win on Feb. 12, 2017 (Elimination Chamber)
One-time Slammy Award winner
Other Notes
Wife of current WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, sister-in-law of current WWE superstar Jey Uso and daughter-in-law of WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi
Was a cheerleader/dancer for the Orlando Magic from 2007-2009
Original cast member of "Total Divas"
Made film debut in the WWE Studios film "The Marine 5: Battleground" in 2017