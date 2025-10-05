        <
          Naomi biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 05:00 PM

          Naomi

          • D.O.B.: Nov. 30, 1987

          • Billed height: 5-foot-5

          • Billed from: Orlando, Florida

          • Signature move: Rear View

          • WWE main roster debut: Jan. 9, 2012

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time women's Tag Team champion

          • One-time women's World champion

          • Two-time WWE SmackDown women's champion; first win on Feb. 12, 2017 (Elimination Chamber)

          • One-time Slammy Award winner

          Other Notes

          • Wife of current WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, sister-in-law of current WWE superstar Jey Uso and daughter-in-law of WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi

          • Was a cheerleader/dancer for the Orlando Magic from 2007-2009

          • Original cast member of "Total Divas"

          • Made film debut in the WWE Studios film "The Marine 5: Battleground" in 2017