          Charlotte Flair biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown women's title on Dec. 30, 2022. WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 03:24 PM

          Charlotte Flair

          • D.O.B.: April 5, 1986

          • Billed height: 5-foot-10

          • Billed from: The Queen City (Charlotte, NC)

          • Signature moves: Figure-Eight Leg Lock, Natural Selection

          • Nickname: "The Queen"

          • Catchphrase: "Woooo!"

          • WWE main roster debut: July 13, 2015

          • College: Appalachian State and North Carolina State University

          WWE Accolades

          • Seven-time SmackDown women's champion

          • Six-time Raw women's champion

          • Two-time women's Tag Team champion (with Asuka and Alexa Bliss)

          • Two-time NXT women's champion

          • One-time women's Royal Rumble champion

          • Final Divas champion in company history - Had a combined title reign as the last WWE Divas champion and first WWE women's champion that lasted 309 total days. Her reign is the longest of any Divas champion and the longest by any woman in the modern era since Trish Stratus' 448-day run that ended in April 2006.

          Other Notes

          • Appeared in the 2018 ESPN Body Issue

          • Daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair

          • Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year in 2014

          • Captain of her high school's volleyball team. She was a conference player of the year and conference tournament MVP, and her team won two state championship titles

          • Earned a full volleyball scholarship to Appalachian State before transferring to North Carolina State University