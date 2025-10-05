Charlotte Flair biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Charlotte Flair
D.O.B.: April 5, 1986
Billed height: 5-foot-10
Billed from: The Queen City (Charlotte, NC)
Signature moves: Figure-Eight Leg Lock, Natural Selection
Nickname: "The Queen"
Catchphrase: "Woooo!"
WWE main roster debut: July 13, 2015
College: Appalachian State and North Carolina State University
WWE Accolades
Seven-time SmackDown women's champion
Six-time Raw women's champion
Two-time women's Tag Team champion (with Asuka and Alexa Bliss)
Two-time NXT women's champion
One-time women's Royal Rumble champion
Final Divas champion in company history - Had a combined title reign as the last WWE Divas champion and first WWE women's champion that lasted 309 total days. Her reign is the longest of any Divas champion and the longest by any woman in the modern era since Trish Stratus' 448-day run that ended in April 2006.
Other Notes
Appeared in the 2018 ESPN Body Issue
Daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair
Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year in 2014
Captain of her high school's volleyball team. She was a conference player of the year and conference tournament MVP, and her team won two state championship titles
Earned a full volleyball scholarship to Appalachian State before transferring to North Carolina State University