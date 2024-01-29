WWE Profile - Asuka

Asuka
D.O.B.: Sept. 26, 1981
Billed height: 5-foot-3
Billed from: Osaka, Japan
Signature move: Asuka Lock
Nickname: "The Empress of Tomorrow"
WWE main roster debut: Oct. 22, 2017
WWE Accolades
Four-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Kairi Sane; with Charlotte Flair; current champion with Kairi Sane); first win on Oct. 6. 2019 (Hell in a Cell)
One-time SmackDown women's champion; won on Dec. 16, 2018 (TLC)
Two-time Raw women's champion; first win on May 10, 2020 (Money in the Bank)
One-time NXT women's champion; won on April 1, 2016 (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
Held the NXT women's championship for 523 days before relinquishing it, which is the longest championship reign of any kind in NXT history
Just the eighth WWE superstar in history to record a 500-plus day championship reign
Winner of the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match
Two-time NXT female competitor of the year (2017)
NXT overall competitor of the year (2017)
Other Notes
Prior to joining WWE, worked for DDT Pro, Smash, Pro Wrestling Wave and SHIMMER, among many other companies