Alexa Bliss biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Alexa Bliss
D.O.B.: Aug. 9, 1991
Billed height: 5-foot-1
Billed from: Columbus, Ohio
Signature move: Twisted Bliss, DDT
Nicknames: "Five Feet of Fury"; "Goddess of WWE"
WWE main roster debut: July 26, 2016
Features:
Twisted Bliss: Alexa Bliss silences the dangerous voices in her head
WWE accolades
Four-time women's tag team champion (with Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Charlotte Flair)
Two-time SmackDown women's champion
Three-time Raw women's champion
First woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown women's championships
2018 women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner; one of only three to cash in contract on the same night they won
Other notes
Earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2011
Participated in the 2012 Arnold Classic in the bikini competition