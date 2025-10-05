        <
          Alexa Bliss biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Oct 5, 2025, 03:34 PM

          Alexa Bliss

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 9, 1991

          • Billed height: 5-foot-1

          • Billed from: Columbus, Ohio

          • Signature move: Twisted Bliss, DDT

          • Nicknames: "Five Feet of Fury"; "Goddess of WWE"

          • WWE main roster debut: July 26, 2016

          Features:

          WWE accolades

          • Four-time women's tag team champion (with Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Charlotte Flair)

          • Two-time SmackDown women's champion

          • Three-time Raw women's champion

          • First woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown women's championships

          • 2018 women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner; one of only three to cash in contract on the same night they won

          Other notes

          • Earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2011

          • Participated in the 2012 Arnold Classic in the bikini competition