WWE Profile - Seth Rollins

Nicknames: "The Architect", "The Kingslayer"

WWE Accolades

One-time WWE world heavyweight champion; first win on May 27, 2023 (Night of Champions); current champion

Two-time Universal champion; first win on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)

Two-time WWE world champion; first win on March 29, 2015 (WrestleMania 31)

Two-time Intercontinental champion; first win on April 8, 2018 (WrestleMania 34)

Two-time United States champion; won on Aug. 23, 2015 (SummerSlam) and Oct. 10, 2022 (Monday Night Raw)

One-time WWE tag team champion (with Roman Reigns); won on May 19, 2013 (Extreme Rules)

One-time NXT champion; won on July 26, 2012 (NXT); first ever NXT champion

Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2014)

Nine-time Slammy Award Winner (Superstar of the Year in 2015)

WWE Grand Slam champion

Only WWE superstar to hold both the WWE championship and United States championship simultaneously