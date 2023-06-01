WWE Profile - Seth Rollins

Seth Freakin' Rollins
D.O.B.: May 28, 1986
Billed height: 6-foot-1
Billed weight: 217 pounds
Billed from: Davenport, Iowa
Signature Move: Curb Stomp, Phoenix Splash, Ripcord knee
Nicknames: "The Architect", "The Kingslayer"
WWE main roster debut: Nov. 18, 2012
WWE Accolades
One-time WWE world heavyweight champion; first win on May 27, 2023 (Night of Champions); current champion
Two-time Universal champion; first win on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)
Two-time WWE world champion; first win on March 29, 2015 (WrestleMania 31)
Two-time Intercontinental champion; first win on April 8, 2018 (WrestleMania 34)
Two-time United States champion; won on Aug. 23, 2015 (SummerSlam) and Oct. 10, 2022 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time WWE tag team champion (with Roman Reigns); won on May 19, 2013 (Extreme Rules)
Five-time WWE Raw tag team champion (with Dean Ambrose [2x], Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy); first win on Aug. 20, 2017 (SummerSlam)
One-time NXT champion; won on July 26, 2012 (NXT); first ever NXT champion
Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2014)
Nine-time Slammy Award Winner (Superstar of the Year in 2015)
WWE Grand Slam champion
Only WWE superstar to hold both the WWE championship and United States championship simultaneously
No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016 WWE Draft
Other Notes
One-time ROH world champion
Two-time ROH world tag team champion
Co-owns his own wrestling school in Moline, Illinois called the Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy