          WWE Profile - Seth Rollins

          Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE heavyweight championship at Night of Champions. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Jun 1, 2023, 02:40 PM

          Seth Freakin' Rollins

          • D.O.B.: May 28, 1986

          • Billed height: 6-foot-1

          • Billed weight: 217 pounds

          • Billed from: Davenport, Iowa

          • Signature Move: Curb Stomp, Phoenix Splash, Ripcord knee

          • Nicknames: "The Architect", "The Kingslayer"

          • WWE main roster debut: Nov. 18, 2012

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time WWE world heavyweight champion; first win on May 27, 2023 (Night of Champions); current champion

          • Two-time Universal champion; first win on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)

          • Two-time WWE world champion; first win on March 29, 2015 (WrestleMania 31)

          • Two-time Intercontinental champion; first win on April 8, 2018 (WrestleMania 34)

          • Two-time United States champion; won on Aug. 23, 2015 (SummerSlam) and Oct. 10, 2022 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time WWE tag team champion (with Roman Reigns); won on May 19, 2013 (Extreme Rules)

          • Five-time WWE Raw tag team champion (with Dean Ambrose [2x], Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy); first win on Aug. 20, 2017 (SummerSlam)

          • One-time NXT champion; won on July 26, 2012 (NXT); first ever NXT champion

          • Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2014)

          • Nine-time Slammy Award Winner (Superstar of the Year in 2015)

          • WWE Grand Slam champion

          • Only WWE superstar to hold both the WWE championship and United States championship simultaneously

          • No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016 WWE Draft

          Other Notes

          • One-time ROH world champion

          • Two-time ROH world tag team champion

          • Co-owns his own wrestling school in Moline, Illinois called the Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy