        <
        >

          WWE Profile - Becky Lynch

          WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Sep 18, 2023, 11:51 AM

          Becky Lynch

          • D.O.B.: Jan. 30, 1987

          • Billed height: 5-foot-6

          • Billed from: Dublin, Ireland

          • Signature move: Dis-arm-her, Manhandle Slam

          • Nickname: The Man, Irish Lass-kicker

          • WWE main roster debut: July 13, 2015

          • College: Dublin Institute of Technology

          Features on Becky Lynch:

          WWE Accolades

          • NXT champion; current champion (won on Sept. 12, 2023)

          • Women's tag team champion (with Lita)

          • Four-time SmackDown women's champion; first win on Sept. 11, 2016 (Backlash)

          • Two-time Raw women's champion; first win on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)

          • 2019 Royal Rumble winner

          Other Notes

          • As a teenager, she trained under current WWE superstar Finn Bálor in Ireland

          • Performed in Ireland, France, England, Japan and Canada prior to her WWE career