WWE Profile - Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch
D.O.B.: Jan. 30, 1987
Billed height: 5-foot-6
Billed from: Dublin, Ireland
Signature move: Dis-arm-her, Manhandle Slam
Nickname: The Man, Irish Lass-kicker
WWE main roster debut: July 13, 2015
College: Dublin Institute of Technology
WWE Accolades
NXT champion; current champion (won on Sept. 12, 2023)
Women's tag team champion (with Lita)
Four-time SmackDown women's champion; first win on Sept. 11, 2016 (Backlash)
Two-time Raw women's champion; first win on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)
2019 Royal Rumble winner
Other Notes
As a teenager, she trained under current WWE superstar Finn Bálor in Ireland
Performed in Ireland, France, England, Japan and Canada prior to her WWE career