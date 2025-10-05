        <
          Finn Balor biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 03:08 PM

          Finn Balor

          • D.O.B.: July 25, 1981

          • Billed height: 5-foot-11

          • Billed weight: 190 pounds

          • Billed from: Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland

          • Signature moves: Coup de Grace, 1916

          • Nickname: "The Demon"

          • WWE main roster debut: July 25, 2016

          WWE Accolades

          • Two-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Damian Priest)

          • One-time WWE Universal champion; won on Aug. 21, 2016 (Summerslam); first-ever WWE Universal champion

          • One-time United States champion; won on Feb. 28, 2022 (Monday Night Raw)

          • Two-time Intercontinental champion; first won on Feb. 17, 2019

          • Two-time NXT champion; first win on July 4, 2015 (The Beast in the East)

          • Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament winner in 2015 (with Samoa Joe)

          • NXT Male and Overall Competitor of the Year (2015)

          Other Notes

          • Three-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion

          • Six-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion

          • Two-time NJPW Best of the Super Juniors winner (2010, 2013)

          • Opened a wrestling promotion in Ireland called NWA Ireland in 2002 where he trained current WWE superstar Becky Lynch