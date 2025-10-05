Finn Balor biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Finn Balor
D.O.B.: July 25, 1981
Billed height: 5-foot-11
Billed weight: 190 pounds
Billed from: Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
Signature moves: Coup de Grace, 1916
Nickname: "The Demon"
WWE main roster debut: July 25, 2016
WWE Accolades
Two-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Damian Priest)
One-time WWE Universal champion; won on Aug. 21, 2016 (Summerslam); first-ever WWE Universal champion
One-time United States champion; won on Feb. 28, 2022 (Monday Night Raw)
Two-time Intercontinental champion; first won on Feb. 17, 2019
Two-time NXT champion; first win on July 4, 2015 (The Beast in the East)
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament winner in 2015 (with Samoa Joe)
NXT Male and Overall Competitor of the Year (2015)
Other Notes
Three-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion
Six-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion
Two-time NJPW Best of the Super Juniors winner (2010, 2013)
Opened a wrestling promotion in Ireland called NWA Ireland in 2002 where he trained current WWE superstar Becky Lynch