          AJ Styles biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 03:38 PM

          AJ Styles

          • D.O.B.: June 2, 1977

          • Billed from: Gainesville, Georgia

          • Billed height: 5-foot-11

          • Billed weight: 220 pounds

          • Signature Moves: Phenomenal Forearm, Styles Clash, Calf Crusher

          • Nicknames: The Phenomenal One

          • Catchphrase: "I am phenomenal"

          • WWE main roster debut: Jan. 24, 2016

          • College: Anderson University (SC)

          WWE accolades

          • Two-time WWE champion; first win on Sept. 11, 2016 (Backlash)

          • Three-time United States champion; first win on July 8, 2017 (WWE Live Event -- MSG)

          • One-time Intercontinental champion; won on June 12, 2019 (SmackDown)

          • One-time Raw tag team champion; won on April 11, 2021 (WrestleMania 37)

          Other notes

          • Named No. 1 wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2010; 2016 wrestler of the year and match of the year from PWI

          • Two-time IWGP heavyweight champion

          • Three-time NWA world heavyweight champion

          • Four-time NWA tag team champion

          • Two-time TNA world heavyweight champion

          • Two-time TNA tag team champion

          • Six-time TNA X-Division champion

          • First TNA Grand Slam Champion

          • First-ever ROH Pure champion

          • One-time ROH tag team champion

          • One-time PWG world champion