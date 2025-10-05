AJ Styles biography, WWE titles and career accolades

AJ Styles
D.O.B.: June 2, 1977
Billed from: Gainesville, Georgia
Billed height: 5-foot-11
Billed weight: 220 pounds
Signature Moves: Phenomenal Forearm, Styles Clash, Calf Crusher
Nicknames: The Phenomenal One
Catchphrase: "I am phenomenal"
WWE main roster debut: Jan. 24, 2016
College: Anderson University (SC)
WWE accolades
Two-time WWE champion; first win on Sept. 11, 2016 (Backlash)
Three-time United States champion; first win on July 8, 2017 (WWE Live Event -- MSG)
One-time Intercontinental champion; won on June 12, 2019 (SmackDown)
One-time Raw tag team champion; won on April 11, 2021 (WrestleMania 37)
Other notes
Named No. 1 wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2010; 2016 wrestler of the year and match of the year from PWI
Two-time IWGP heavyweight champion
Three-time NWA world heavyweight champion
Four-time NWA tag team champion
Two-time TNA world heavyweight champion
Two-time TNA tag team champion
Six-time TNA X-Division champion
First TNA Grand Slam Champion
First-ever ROH Pure champion
One-time ROH tag team champion
One-time PWG world champion