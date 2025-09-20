AJ Lee biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Open Extended Reactions

April Jeanette Mendez is an American professional wrestler and author. She is signed to WWE, where she performs under the ring name AJ Lee.

AJ Lee

D.O.B.: March 19, 1987

Billed height: 5-foot-2

Billed weight: 115 pounds

Billed from Union City, New Jersey

Signature moves: The Black Widow

Nicknames: "The Black Widow"

WWE main roster debut: May 27, 2011

WWE Accolades

Three-time WWE Divas Championship winner

Other Notes