        <
        >

          AJ Lee biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          AJ Lee
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2025, 02:55 AM

          April Jeanette Mendez is an American professional wrestler and author. She is signed to WWE, where she performs under the ring name AJ Lee.

          AJ Lee

          • D.O.B.: March 19, 1987

          • Billed height: 5-foot-2

          • Billed weight: 115 pounds

          • Billed from Union City, New Jersey

          • Signature moves: The Black Widow

          • Nicknames: "The Black Widow"

          • WWE main roster debut: May 27, 2011

          WWE Accolades

          • Three-time WWE Divas Championship winner

          Other Notes

          • One-time FCW Divas Championship winner

          • One-time Queen of FCW

          • One-time WSU Tag Team Championship winner

          • Two-time Slammy Award Diva of the Year winner

          • One-time Slammy Award Kiss of the Year winner