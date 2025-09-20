AJ Lee biography, WWE titles and career accolades

April Jeanette Mendez is an American professional wrestler and author. She is signed to WWE, where she performs under the ring name AJ Lee.
AJ Lee
D.O.B.: March 19, 1987
Billed height: 5-foot-2
Billed weight: 115 pounds
Billed from Union City, New Jersey
Signature moves: The Black Widow
Nicknames: "The Black Widow"
WWE main roster debut: May 27, 2011
WWE Accolades
Three-time WWE Divas Championship winner
Other Notes
One-time FCW Divas Championship winner
One-time Queen of FCW
One-time WSU Tag Team Championship winner
Two-time Slammy Award Diva of the Year winner
One-time Slammy Award Kiss of the Year winner