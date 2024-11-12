Open Extended Reactions

An unexpected face led Serie A club Genoa's third kit unveiling on Tuesday -- WWE superstar The Undertaker.

The Italian club teased the announcement with a video that included a shadow of The Undertaker's traditional attire. Three hours later, the wrestling icon posed in the all-black kit while rocking a black bandana.

"The entertainment, music, artists and sports genre is enriched with the wrestling champion Undertaker," Genoa said in a news release translated from Italian. "He is in the Olympus of ring legends in a beloved and transgenerational sport."

Genoa briefly revealed the look on Oct. 29, but didn't share snapshots until Tuesday. The kit includes gold trimming around elements such as the badge, sponsor and last name on the back. It's part of the club's "Golden Dark Side of Genoa" uniform campaign, which began last December.

British singer and actress Rita Ora was at the heart of that kit reveal last season, beginning a celebrity trend that The Undertaker continued. She modeled the club's 130th anniversary gold uniform.

Founded in 1893, Genoa are the oldest football club in Italy. They've won the Italian Championship nine times, but not since 1924.

The club recently signed Italian striker Mario Balotelli on Oct. 28. Genoa are currently 17th in Serie A with only one win since Aug. 9.