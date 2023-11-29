        <
          AEW live televised and PPV events schedule

          AEW television programming includes Dynamite, Collision and Rampage Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling
            Nov 29, 2023, 08:00 PM

            All Elite Wrestling's schedule consists of three television airings along with various pay-per-views throughout the year. The television programming consists of Dynamite (Wednesdays), Rampage (Fridays) and Collision (various days of the week). In 2023, AEW is scheduled to host eight PPVs, with the last being Worlds End on Dec. 30, 2023.

            Here's a look at the upcoming AEW schedule, as we update with more dates throughout the year.

