AEW live televised and PPV events schedule

All Elite Wrestling's schedule consists of three television airings along with various pay-per-views throughout the year. The television programming consists of Dynamite (Wednesdays), Rampage (Fridays) and Collision (various days of the week). In 2023, AEW is scheduled to host eight PPVs, with the last being Worlds End on Dec. 30, 2023.

AEW television and PPV schedule Here are the upcoming televised events plus pay-per-views coming up on All Elite Wrestling. Event Date Arena AEW Dynamite: Minneapolis Nov. 29, 2023 Target Center AEW Rampage: Minneapolis Dec. 1, 2023 Target Center AEW Collision: Erie Dec. 2, 2023 Erie Insurance Arena AEW Collision: Montreal Dec. 5, 2023 Bell Centre AEW Dynamite: Montreal Dec. 6, 2023 Bell Centre AEW Rampage: Montreal Dec. 8, 2023 Bell Centre AEW Dynamite: Arlington Dec. 13, 2023 College Park Center AEW Rampage: Arlington Dec. 15, 2023 College Park Center ROH: Final Battle 2023 Dec. 15, 2023 Curtis Culwell Center AEW Collision: Garland Dec. 16, 2023 Curtis Culwell Center AEW Dynamite: Oklahoma City Dec. 20, 2023 Paycom Center AEW Rampage: Oklahoma City Dec. 22, 2023 Paycom Center AEW Collision: San Antonio Dec. 23, 2023 Frost Bank Center AEW Dynamite: Orlando Dec. 27, 2023 Addition Financial Arena AEW Rampage: Orlando Dec. 29, 2023 Addition Financial Arena AEW: Worlds End+ Dec. 30, 2023 Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum AEW Dynamite: Newark Jan. 3, 2024 Prudential Center AEW Rampage: Newark Jan. 5, 2024 Prudential Center AEW Collision: Charlotte Jan. 6, 2024 Bojangles Coliseum AEW Dynamite: Jacksonville Jan. 10, 2024 Daily's Place AEW Rampage: Jacksonville Jan. 12, 2024 Daily's Place AEW Collision: Norfolk Jan. 13, 2024 Chartway Arena AEW Dynamite: North Charleston Jan. 17, 2024 North Charleston Coliseum AEW Rampage: North Charleston Jan. 19, 2024 North Charleston Coliseum AEW Collision: St. Louis Jan. 20, 2024 Chaifetz Arena AEW All In: London+ Aug. 25, 2024 Wembley Stadium + = Pay-per-view event

