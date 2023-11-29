AEW superstar profiles

Open Extended Reactions

Since 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has grown from a cobbled collective of independent wrestlers in a startup promotion into one of the top wrestling companies worldwide.

AEW now employs hundreds of professional wrestlers across it's men's, women's, tag team and trios divisions. By the end of 2023, AEW will have nine championships across it's promotion, seven individuals and two tag titles. Listed below are the prominent wrestlers and tag teams to keep up with at AEW.

AEW Superstars

Adam Copeland | Adam Page | Andrade El Idolo | Anna Jay | Athena | Big Bill | Billy Gunn | Brody King | Bryan Danielson | Buddy Matthews | Chris Jericho | Christian Cage | Claudio Castagnoli | Daniel Garcia | Darby Allin | Dr. Britt Baker DMD | Eddie Kingston | Hikaru Shida | Hook | Jamie Hayter | Jay Lethal | Jay White | Jon Moxley | Julia Hart | Keith Lee | Kenny Omega | Leyla Hirsch | MJF | Nyla Rose | Orange Cassidy | Pac | Powerhouse Hobbs | Red Velvet | Ric Flair | Ricky Starks | Roderick Strong | Samoa Joe | Saraya | Serena Deeb | Sting | Swerve Strickland | Thunder Rosa | Toni Storm | Wardlow | Wheeler Yuta | Willow Nightingale

AEW Tag Teams

The Acclaimed | Aussie Open | FTR | Lucha Bros. | Young Bucks

