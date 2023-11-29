        <
        >

          AEW Profile: Keith Lee

          WWE
            Nov 29, 2023, 06:04 PM

            Keith Lee

            • D.O.B.: Nov. 8, 1984

            • Billed height: 6-foot-2

            • Billed weight: 340 pounds

            • Billed from: Wichita Falls, TX

            • Signature moves: Big Bang Catastrophe, Spirit Bomb, Pounce, Grizzly Magnum

            • WWE main roster debut: Nov. 24, 2019

            • College: Texas A&M

            AEW Accolades

            • One-time AEW World Tag Team Champion (with Swerve Strickland)

            WWE Accolades

            • One-time NXT champion; won on July 8, 2020 (Great American Bash Night 2)

            • One-time NXT North American champion; won on Jan. 22, 2020 (NXT TV)

            Other Notes

            • Independent wrestling titles include Pro Wrestling Guerrilla world championship and WWN championship