        <
        >

          AEW Profile - Adam Copeland

          WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 29, 2023, 07:15 PM

          Adam Copeland

          • D.O.B.: Oct. 30, 1973

          • Billed height: 6-foot-5

          • Billed height: 241 pounds

          • Billed from: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

          • Signature moves: Spear, Edge-O-Matic, Edgecution

          • Nicknames: "The Rated 'R' Superstar"

          AEW Accolades

          • Made his AEW debut on Oct. 1, 2023 at WrestleDream

          WWE Accolades (as Edge)

          • WWE main roster debut: June 22, 1998

          • 11-time WWE world champion

          • Five-time WWE Intercontinental champion

          • One-time WWE United States champion

          • Thirteen-time WWE tag team champion (with Christian [7x], Chris Benoit [2x], Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Hulk Hogan and Rey Mysterio)

          • 2010 Royal Rumble winner

          • 2001 King of the Ring

          • Inaugural Money in the Bank winner (2005); cashed in MITB twice (second time after winning briefcase from Mr. Kennedy in 2007)

          • Grand Slam champion

          • Elected to WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2012)

          • Two-time Slammy Award winner