AEW Profile - Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland
D.O.B.: Oct. 30, 1973
Billed height: 6-foot-5
Billed height: 241 pounds
Billed from: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Signature moves: Spear, Edge-O-Matic, Edgecution
Nicknames: "The Rated 'R' Superstar"
AEW Accolades
Made his AEW debut on Oct. 1, 2023 at WrestleDream
WWE Accolades (as Edge)
WWE main roster debut: June 22, 1998
11-time WWE world champion
Five-time WWE Intercontinental champion
One-time WWE United States champion
Thirteen-time WWE tag team champion (with Christian [7x], Chris Benoit [2x], Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Hulk Hogan and Rey Mysterio)
2010 Royal Rumble winner
2001 King of the Ring
Inaugural Money in the Bank winner (2005); cashed in MITB twice (second time after winning briefcase from Mr. Kennedy in 2007)
Grand Slam champion
Elected to WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2012)
Two-time Slammy Award winner