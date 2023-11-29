AEW Profile - Saraya

Saraya
D.O.B.: Aug. 17, 1992
Billed height: 5-foot-8
Billed from: Norwich, England
Signature moves: Paige-Turner, Ram-Paige, PTO
Nicknames: "The Anti-Diva"
Catchphrase: "This is my house!"
AEW accolades
One-time AEW Women's World Champion
WWE accolades
WWE main roster debut: April 7, 2014
Two-time WWE Divas champion; first win on April 7, 2014 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time NXT women's champion; won on June 20, 2013 (NXT)
Current SmackDown General Manager
Other Notes
Her mother (Julie Hamer-Bevis), father (Ian Bevis) and brothers (Roy Bevis/Zak Frary) are all professional wrestlers
Joined the cast of "Total Divas" in 2014
Served as a judge in the sixth season of "Tough Enough"
Co-launched a coffee company called The Dark Gypsy in 2015
Appeared in the 2015 film "Santa's Little Helper"