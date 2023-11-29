AEW Profile - Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews
D.O.B.: Sept. 26, 1988
Billed from: Melbourne, Australia
Billed height: 5-foot-11
Billed weight: 197 pounds
Signature moves: Murphy's Law
Nickname: "The Best Kept Secret"
AEW Accolades
One-time AEW World Trios Champion (with Brody King and Malakai Black)
WWE Accolades
WWE main roster debut: Feb. 20, 2018
One-time Raw tag team champions (with Seth Rollins); won on Jan. 20, 2020 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time cruiserweight champion; won on Oct. 6, 2018 (Super Show-Down)
One-time NXT tag team champion (with Wesley Blake); won on Jan. 28, 2015 (NXT TV)
Other Notes
Second-longest NXT tag team title reign in history (with Wesley Blake)
Signed WWE contract in 2013.