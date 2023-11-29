AEW Profile - Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho
D.O.B.: Nov. 9, 1970
Billed height: 6-foot
Billed weight: 227 pounds
From: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Signature moves: Walls of Jericho, Codebreaker, Lionsault
Nicknames: "Y2J", "The Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla'"
Catchphrases: "I am the best in the world at what I do", "You will never, eeeeeever, be the same, again", "Welcome to Raw. Is. Jericho."
College: Red River Community College
AEW Accolades
One-time AEW World Champion (inaugural)
WWE Accolades
WWE main roster debut: Aug. 9, 1999
Six-time WWE world champion; first win on Dec. 9, 2001 (Vengeance); first ever Undisputed Champion after defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night
Nine-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Dec. 12, 1999 (Armageddon); most IC title reigns in WWE history
Seven-time tag team champion (with Big Show [WWE and World tag team titles], Edge [WWE and World Tag Team titles], Chris Benoit, The Rock, Christian); first win on May 21, 2001 (Monday Night Raw)
Two-time United States champion; first win on Jan. 9, 2017 (Monday Night Raw)
WWE Grand Slam champion
Three-time Slammy Award winner (Superstar of the Year in 2008)
Other Notes
Son of former New York Ranger Ted Irvine
Lead singer of the heavy metal band, Fozzy (Debuted in 1999, 7 albums)
Host of the podcast Talk is Jericho
Co-owner of the D1 Sports Training and Therapy facility in Tampa, Florida with Tim Tebow, Derrick Brooks and Chipper Jones
Author of three autobiographies: A Lion's Tale (2007), Undisputed (2011) and The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea (2014)
Served as the host for the sixth season of WWE's reality competion show Tough Enough
Participated on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2011