AEW Profile - Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose
D.O.B.: Dec. 7, 1985
Billed height: 6-foot-4
Billed weight: 225 pounds
From: Cincinnati, Ohio
Signature moves: Dirty Deeds
Nickname: "The Lunatic Fringe"
AEW Accolades
Three-time AEW World Champion
One-time AEW Interim World Champion
One-time AEW International Champion
AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions winner
WWE Accolades
WWE main roster debut: Nov. 18, 2012
One-time WWE world champion; won on June 19, 2016 (Money in the Bank)
Three-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Dec. 13, 2015 (TLC)
One-time United States champion; won on May 19, 2013 (Extreme Rules); held the United States Championship for 351 days, the longest reign since the United States title was re-introduced in the WWE in 2003
Two-time WWE Raw tag team champion (with Seth Rollins); first win on Aug. 20, 2017 (SummerSlam)
Money in the Bank Briefcase winner (2016)
WWE Grand Slam champion
Five-time Slammy Award winner
Other Notes
Starred in the 2015 film "12 Rounds 3: Lockdown"