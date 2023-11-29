        <
        >

          AEW Profile - Jon Moxley

          Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will face off for the Intercontinental championship at WWE TLC. Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 29, 2023, 07:23 PM

          Dean Ambrose

          • D.O.B.: Dec. 7, 1985

          • Billed height: 6-foot-4

          • Billed weight: 225 pounds

          • From: Cincinnati, Ohio

          • Signature moves: Dirty Deeds

          • Nickname: "The Lunatic Fringe"

          AEW Accolades

          • Three-time AEW World Champion

          • One-time AEW Interim World Champion

          • One-time AEW International Champion

          • AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions winner

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: Nov. 18, 2012

          • One-time WWE world champion; won on June 19, 2016 (Money in the Bank)

          • Three-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Dec. 13, 2015 (TLC)

          • One-time United States champion; won on May 19, 2013 (Extreme Rules); held the United States Championship for 351 days, the longest reign since the United States title was re-introduced in the WWE in 2003

          • Two-time WWE Raw tag team champion (with Seth Rollins); first win on Aug. 20, 2017 (SummerSlam)

          • Money in the Bank Briefcase winner (2016)

          • WWE Grand Slam champion

          • Five-time Slammy Award winner

          Other Notes

          • Starred in the 2015 film "12 Rounds 3: Lockdown"