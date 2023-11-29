AEW Profile - Pac

Pac
D.O.B.: Aug. 22, 1986
Billed height: 5-foot-8
Billed weight: 194 pounds
Billed from: Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Signature move: Red Arrow
Nicknames: "King of the Cruiserweights"; "The Man that Gravity Forgot"
AEW Accolades
Announced as one of the first signees to AEW on Jan. 8, 2019
One-time AEW All-Atlantic Champion
One-time AEW World Trios Championship (with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix)
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament winner
Men's Casino Tag Team Royale winner (with Rey Fénix)
WWE Accolades
WWE main roster debut: March 30, 2015
Two-time WWE cruiserweight champion; first win on Jan. 29, 2017 (Royal Rumble)
One-time NXT champion; won on Feb. 27, 2014 (NXT Arrival)
Two-time NXT tag team champion (with Corey Graves, Oliver Grey); first win on Jan. 31, 2013 (NXT)
Slammy Award winner (Breakout star of the year, 2015)
Only NXT superstar to hold the NXT championship and the NXT tag team championship