AEW current world champions and title history

Since its formation in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has given rise to longtime legends plus new names in the sport. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho (AEW World Champions), Riho (AEW Women's World Champion) and Cody Rhodes (AEW TNT Champion) were among the inaugural champions in 2019. Currently, there are eight active championship belts in AEW: four in the men's division, two in the women's division and two in the tag team division.

A ninth title will be up for grabs at the end of the year, as the inaugural AEW Continental Championship will be determined by the Continental Classic tournament, which will culminate at the Worlds End pay-per-view event on Dec. 30, 2023. The winner will also be declared AEW's first Triple Crown Champion, as the Ring of Honor (sister promotion of AEW) World Championship and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's (partner promotion of AEW) Strong Openweight Championship. As Triple Crown Champion, and will be tasked to defend the title in all three promotions.

Below, you will find the title histories of all nine belts and information on where and when each wrestler won the title.

AEW World Championship history

MJF has been the AEW World Champion since defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Nov. 19, 2022 Lee South/All Elite Wrestling

AEW International Championship history

Orange Cassidy defeated Rey Fenix to win the AEW International Championship at Dynamite: Title Tuesday on Oct. 10, 2023. Courtesy of AEW

AEW TNT Championship history

Christian Cage beat previous champion Luchasaurus along with Darby Allin in a three-way match on Collision on Sep. 23, 2023. AEW

FTW Championship history

Hook, the son of wrestling legend Taz, defeated Jack Perry in an FTW Rules match at All In on Aug. 27, 2023. AEW

AEW Continental Championship history

The inaugural AEW Continental Champion will be determined by the AEW Continental Classic tournament, with the finale held at the Worlds End pay-per-view event on Dec. 30, 2023. AEW

AEW Women's World Championship history

Toni Storm became the second three-time AEW women's world champion in company history after beating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear on Nov. 18, 2023. AEW

AEW TBS Championship history

Julia Hart became the youngest champion in AEW history at 22 years old after defeating Kris Statlander and Skye Blue in a three-way match at Full Gear. AEW

AEW World Tag Team Championship history

Ricky Starks and Big Bill took down FTR on Collison to become the new AEW Tag Team champions on Oct. 7, 2023. AEW

AEW World Trios Championship history